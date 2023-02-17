From here on out, I’ll always pull up a chair at Carter’s Table.

Formerly a popular taco and quesadilla food stand, Carter’s Table opened as a brick-and-mortar restaurant at 407 E. Beaver Ave. in late January.

The restaurant promises “worldwide flavors” with specialty dishes such as Thai barbecue chicken tacos and lamb barbacoa quesadillas.

Once I opened the doors, I was engulfed by the energetic atmosphere of the restaurant. I noticed almost every table was seated, with patrons laughing and buzzing about their dishes.

The tables appeared clean and shiny, and a playful mural sprawled across one of the walls.

Songs like “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” and “Drift Away” echoed over the room, creating a sense of familiarity despite my newness to the restaurant.

The line to order was practically out the door, so I had some time to deliberate my desires. I settled on a “flight” of three chili-lime grilled chicken tacos.

At Carter’s Table, ordering a flight of tacos allows you to order any three tacos of your choosing, experiencing an array of ingredients and flavors. For my first-ever order, I decided to stick with three of the same tacos.

The chili-lime grilled chicken tacos are topped with pickled onions, jalapeño cilantro crema and cotija cheese. I had the option of either a corn or flour tortilla, and I chose flour.

My order took about 30 minutes to come out — I could feel myself getting hangry and a little impatient.

But once I saw my order, I knew the tacos were worth the wait.

I began drooling before I even took a bite. The colors and aromas wafting from my plate were enticing, and I couldn’t wait for a second longer.

My tastebuds seemed to dance as I sunk my teeth into the tacos — they were absolutely delicious.

The ingredients were authentic, fresh and brilliantly complemented each other. The tacos had the perfect amount of heat that didn’t overwhelm the flavors at hand.

The chili-lime chicken was perfectly grilled and seasoned and bursting with juice, while the tortillas were crisped to a T and fit perfectly in my hand, allowing me to enjoy the tacos with ease.

The portions were balanced and appropriate for the dish. I finished all three tacos and felt completely satisfied.

The kindness of the staff only added to my experience. After I finished my meal, the staff asked if I enjoyed everything and thanked me for my patience while waiting to receive my food.

I had overheard customers raving about their own tacos and quesadillas, and after trying the food for myself, I couldn’t agree more.

Carter’s Table serves unique, delectable tacos and quesadillas. I’ve found the perfect place to satisfy my future cravings for “worldwide flavors.”

