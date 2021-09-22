A lot of factors come together to make a Saturday in the fall a “Saturday In The Fall.”

There’s the game itself, the marching bands and each school’s unique traditions — such as Penn State’s White Out, Auburn’s soaring eagle or singing Garth Brooks before the fourth quarter in Baton Rouge.

But before all of that happens on a fall Saturday, something else occurs: the tailgate.

At college campuses all over the country, people descend to stake their claim on a patch of land and make that home for the day. Barren fields — once lifeless — become neighborhoods where every house is hosting a party and everyone is invited.

I grew up in Georgia. My first exposure to tailgating was at SEC schools such as LSU — places where tailgating is as big of a religion as football. Penn State certainly boasts some impressive tailgates as well, but I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t different. Not worse, just different.

The best part about tailgating isn’t what it is. It’s what it represents. It’s what it makes you feel. It’s the game before the game. I look forward to getting to watch football all week. When you wake up on a Saturday and smell all the food gelling with the crisp fall air, you know kickoff is near.

In a world where things may have felt hostile, dreary or even downright apocalyptic over the last couple of years, tailgating provides a refuge.

One of my favorite things I see when walking are tents filled with fans from both teams. It creates the sense of hospitality you should feel at a football game.

People are coming together and having fun — no matter what color shirt they have on. Sure, there’s the usual trash talk, but that’s just part of it.

There are no strangers. If you go up to someone and ask for some of what they are cooking, you’ll get a try. Sometimes, you don’t even have to ask.

When done right, this can be the best part. Every region of America has some food that’s unique to them. Tailgating should be an opportunity to show that off.

When it comes to food, I will admit I have a bias with the South. I am not going to act like I enjoy the food at a Penn State tailgate as much as the things I have seen them cook up in Louisiana or Georgia.

An ideal pre-football game menu for me consists of a barbecue main dish, preferably pulled pork. Beans and mac and cheese on the side, maybe some coleslaw or potato salad should make an appearance. Finally, there’s the wild card.

The wild card can be anything from a classic family recipe to a regional dish. Just make sure it’s bold and different. It should bring flavor to the spread.

For some, the food is the best part of the tailgate. For others, maybe it’s the cornhole or drinking games. For me, it’s the people.

Like I said before, there are no strangers. Everyone is everyone’s best friend. We’re all out there together either because we love football or the culture that surrounds it.

More than 100,000 people come to attend these football games from all over. Naturally, there are individuals who don’t have much in common but on this day, they do.

You could spend a whole afternoon talking to someone you’ve never met before and may never talk to again, but for those few hours, you are best friends.

That camaraderie doesn’t happen at many places, especially in these times. The pandemic took away a lot of those interactions. As the world becomes more obsessed with the proliferation of technology, people forget about those conversations with strangers. At tailgates, they still exist.

At their root, college football Saturdays present us with something primal. That’s why I think so many people love them so much and also why many people can’t stand it.

Getting together to eat and drink is something humans have done since humans existed. Uniting together to cheer and yell for your football team to beat the other guys is almost the definition of tribal.

I’d like to think most people just want to have fun, get along and feel excitement from time to time. Saturdays in the fall provide that opportunity — even if they’re sparse anywhere else.

It is for this reason even as the world changes, these pop-up communities known as tailgates remain a force. As long as the sun is burning, so will the grills on a Saturday in the fall.