Reggae music, as a genre, has always been interesting to me.

This is for a variety of reasons, the first of which being how small it actually is when compared to its cultural influence. There really aren’t that many mainstream reggae artists who have achieved international fame and renown.

When you ask most people about reggae, they immediately think of Bob Marley, which is really unique because if you ask people who their favorite rapper or rock artist is, most of the time you’ll get different answers.

But reggae has been dominated worldwide by a select few artists.

Its lyrical content is unique when compared to other genres, as it usually features a combination of Rastafari, political and Christian themes.

The religion Rastafarianism, like reggae, is a lot smaller than the influence it’s had worldwide.

The effect reggae has had on music as a whole is also fascinating to see.

When looking at “two-tone” and “third wave” ska, you can see a very clear reggae influence on artists like Sublime and No Doubt.

And I'm not going to even touch on its influence on other genres like rap because I could go on about that forever.

But for all of these reasons, I decided to share some reggae classics that are a good introduction to the whole genre.

“007 (Shanty Town)” by Desmond Dekker

While “007 (Shanty Town)” is technically considered a “rocksteady” song, I’m including it on this list anyway.

Rocksteady and reggae are so similar anyway, but I just felt a need to specify that this song actually falls under the brief precursor that inspired reggae.

One of Desmond Dekker’s biggest hits — if not his biggest — was one of the earliest reggae hits.

While it was released in 1967, this song played a part in popularizing reggae worldwide.

Being part of the soundtrack to the film “The Harder They Come,” it was a part of the very first wave of reggae that molded the genre from its rocksteady roots.

Along with early Marley music such as “I Shot the Sheriff,” it propelled reggae to be the music of Jamaica, bringing it international recognition.

Despite being over 50 years old, the song has never sounded so good. It’s a great example of the roots of reggae and is overall a very enjoyable listen.

“Pressure Drop” by Toots and the Maytals

Another piece of early reggae, “Pressure Drop,” was also featured in “The Harder They Come.”

I don’t have that much to say about it because a lot of what can be said I already stated when talking about “007 (Shanty Town).”

It also helped popularize reggae and perfectly symbolizes Jamaican music’s evolution from ska music to reggae.

“Could You Be Loved” by Bob Marley and the Wailers

I know I mentioned earlier that Marley is who most people think of when they think of reggae.

While I’m trying to provide songs that are lesser known, it’s impossible to make a list about the best reggae songs of all time without including Marley’s music.

Despite not being my personal favorite song of his, I think “Could You Be Loved” is a staple and landmark of reggae.

In all of reggae music, “Could You Be Loved” has by far the most unique and distinct guitar riff. It’s so hard to describe, but the intro to the song featuring this riff is amazing.

Following this, it transforms into a disco-reggae fusion that’s really something to behold.

The only comparable song I can think of similar to that disco-reggae fusion is “Buk-In-Hamm Palace” by Peter Tosh. The two really aren’t that similar at all besides that.

“Could You Be Loved” is overall one of the earliest reggae songs I heard that I loved and got me into the genre in the first place, which is why I’m recommending it to you.

“Skankin’ Sweet” by Chronixx

The final essential reggae song I'll talk about is a newer one.

This song reinvigorated my interest in reggae and also showed me there’s still new music being made by artists that rivals the classics I’ve always known.

“Skankin’ Sweet” from 2017 is great in a multitude of ways.

If there’s a sentiment that reggae music is relaxing, groovy, all about peace and love and things of that sort, then “Skankin’ Sweet” is the epitome of that.

There hasn’t been a song I’ve heard in a long time as reassuring and relatable as “Skankin’ Sweet.” All about forgetting your troubles, it’s sure to make you feel better any time you put it on.

You have bills due? You have a lot of pressure on you for whatever reason? Well, Chronixx understands perfectly.

This brings me to my second point: Chronixx is a really talented individual. He has a fantastic singing voice, as well as a genuine delivery that makes everything he’s saying have actual weight.

If you’re interested in hearing him live, he has a fantastic “Tiny Desk” concert on YouTube I highly recommend watching.

While he does touch on themes that have been historically prevalent in reggae, Chronixx to me is forging his own unique creative path, which I have the utmost respect for.

If you want to hear probably the best voice in modern reggae, Chronixx is your man.

