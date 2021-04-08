Beginning April 21 at 7:30 p.m., clarinetist and activist Anthony McGill will be the featured soloist in the next episode of Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s “Front Row: National.”

As a part of Penn State’s Center for the Performing Arts “Up Close and Virtual” 2020-21 season, the free virtual event will be available to stream until April 28.

McGill performs with the New York Philharmonic as its first African-American principal player and only black musician, according to CPA.

This event will be the third CPA-related appearance McGill has made, CPA said in a press release.

The chamber society’s concert will consist of a clarinet piece by Olivier Messiaen; Francis Poulenc’s Sonata for Clarinet and Piano featuring pianist Gloria Chen; and Johannes Brahms’ Trio in A minor for Clarinet, Cello and Piano, Op. 114, featuring cellist Alisa Weilerstein and pianist Inon Barnatan.

