Indie Alternative band Neon Trees took the Movin’ On stage at 6:14 p.m. on Friday, following Mellow Honey and UPSAHL.

Movin’ On is one of the top five largest student-run musical festivals in the country, according to its website. This year marks Penn State’s 48th Movin’ On festival.

Neon Trees opened their set with the song, “Moving in the Dark” off of their 2012 album “Picture Show.”

Lead vocalist, Tyler Glenn, threw his sunglasses into the crowd as he led the band into the next songs, “Animal” and “Used to Like.”

Glenn then showed his appreciation for everyone coming out despite the rain.

“It’s cool you guys all came out. If it was me, I don’t wanna see those guys. But y’all are way cooler than me. Baby it’s raining, it’s cold, let’s do this,” Glenn said.

After Neon Trees played their next song, “Songs I Can't Listen To,” an audience member began to chant “F--- Michigan,” which Glenn took note of. He then led the crowd in a group “F--- Michigan” chant that transitioned into the band’s next song — their Billboard hit “1983.”

Imani Vaughn said she loved the performance by Neon Trees.

“It was pretty hype,” Vaughn said. “I liked that they played two of their most popular songs because a lot of people know [them], and even all their songs were good.”

Though Vaughn is not a Penn State student, she enjoys the event. The recent Saint Francis University graduate has been to many Movin’ On festivals before.

“This is the fifth straight [Movin’ On] I’ve attended. They’ve all been so awesome,” Vaughn said.

Glenn kept engaging with the crowd between each song. He noted the crowd’s presence after performing “Nights.”

“The vibes are immaculate,” Glenn said.

He then began the song “Lessons in Love (All Day, All Night),” inviting the audience to sing along during the chorus “I got the light in my eyes.”

Though the rain got heavier, the crowd was not discouraged. Jasmine Mackley said she liked the set for what it was.

“I really enjoyed it. Despite the rain, it has been really nice,” Mackley (sophomore-immunology and infectious disease) said.

After singing with the crowd, Neon Trees played “Don't You Want Me,” and chanted “We Are," which the crowd responded to. The band then sang “New Best Friend” and “Sleeping with a Friend.”

“We got one more. You ready?” Glenn said. To which the crowd yelled back.

After one more “We Are” chant, Neon Trees played well-known song “Everybody Talks.”

Glenn silenced the band and invited the crowd to sing one last time before Neon Trees departed from the stage.

“This whole town is centered around you. You deserve it. Y’all are way cooler than me. Thank you for coming out tonight, in the rain.”

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE