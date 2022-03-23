Anticipation grew Wednesday morning for the annual Movin’ On music festival — an event that has been held virtually in the past year due to coronavirus concerns.

With the event finally returning to an in-person platform, the Movin’ On Executive Board hosted an event in the HUB-Robeson Center to announce the lineup for the upcoming music festival. The event included local Penn State acts such as Evan DiPietro and Sofia Moussan.

After her performance, Moussan (sophomore-public relations) said “I am excited to be able to go in person.”

Moussan said she is “excited to see the Penn State community be brought together by music.”

Movin’ On Executive Director George Lewis said “I am looking forward to having the event back in person after three years and to give that experience back to Penn State students.”

Audience member Sabrina Cross (sophomore-psychology) said “[she's] super excited to see my friend’s involvement in the festival.”

As the time crept closer to 12 p.m., the crowd surrounding the Movin’ On stage grew.

Lewis (senior-recreation, park and tourism management) noted how grateful he was for everyone who came out and supported Movin’ On's efforts.

SPA announced Jack Harlow as the headliner, along with performances from Aminé and Fitz and the Tantrums, with more artists to be announced.

Looking forward to the upcoming festival, Lucas Esposito (senior-biomedical engineering) said “it is awesome that they got Jack Harlow."

