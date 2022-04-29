After Movin’ On was canceled in 2020 and held online in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Penn State’s annual music festival has made its long-awaited return to campus.

Thousands of students gathered around the stage at the Intramural Fields as the first opening act, The Women’s National Hockey League, kicked off the event.

The Women’s National Hockey League, a self-described “post-mom rock” band, won Penn State’s BATTLE concert, in which local acts competed to perform at Movin’ On. The band’s lead singer, Kristin Nodell, is a 2021 Penn State graduate, while its guitarist is a senior at Penn State.

“We’re so excited to be opening Movin’ On,” Nodell said as the band began its set around 4 p.m.

The band played its song “Zoo Miami Kangaroo,” a song off of its 2020 EP titled “We're Young, We're Hot, We're Best Friends,” which features four original songs.

Then, the band gave the audience a sneak peek of its next EP, which Nodell said the members will begin recording next month, with a new song, “Time and Place.”

After The Women’s National Hockey League finished its set, the crowd dispersed to buy festival food and drinks at one of the many stands while waiting for the next band in Movin' On's lineup, The Aces.

This year was Krystal Leung’s first Movin’ On concert, but she said she was enjoying the show so far.

“I don’t know who they are, but they’re really good, and they’re just so wholesome,” Leung (junior-computer science) said of the band members.

“I actually didn’t know [Movin’ On] was a thing until this year,” she continued. “But it’s really cool to have because people are really enjoying themselves, and it’s great for my mental health.”

Savannah London said she was excited to attend Movin’ On before graduation and after pandemic restrictions were lifted.

“It’s dope that Penn State opened this up and let us come for free,” London (senior-marketing) said.

Around 5 p.m., The Aces, an alternative pop band from “a little suburb in Utah," began its set in front of an even larger audience, as the IM Fields began to become more crowded with students.

The Aces played “New Emotion,” “Kelly” and “All Mean Nothing” — all of which are on the band’s 2020 album titled “Under My Influence.”

The band also played “801,” which lead singer Cristal Ramirez said was inspired by the members’ experiences growing up in Utah.

Finally, The Aces closed up its set with a cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s “brutal."

Cassidy Pitts said she felt the concert was an ideal way to end the spring semester.

“It's nice to do something before finals — to just chill and enjoy the sun,” Pitts (junior-biomedical engineering) said.

