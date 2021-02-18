Staying organized in a small dorm can be a challenge. Penn State’s dorm buildings have a wide range of closet sizes and drawer space that differ by residence hall. So, some students have tried to get creative with storing their belongings.

Nilay Gupta lived in Hastings Hall his freshman year and said he did not have enough room for all of his clothes. Hastings is an unrenovated residence hall in East.

“I didn’t overpack, but there was just not a lot of space,” Gupta (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said. “The closet had only three drawers, so I tried to use those for clothes.”

Gupta said he puts his suitcases under his bed to store his extra clothes, since most of his clothes do not fit in the closet.

But even in a renovated room, Meredith Kuhns said storage space was limited.

During Kuhns’ (junior-criminology) freshman year, she lived in Robinson, a recently renovated North residence hall. She said her sophomore dorm in West’s Thompson Hall had more space even though it is unrenovated.

“In North, there was only a single closet, and there were not too many drawers,” Kuhns said. “I had to limit myself with clothes, which was difficult.”

Moreover, both Dani Rigazio and Kate Weber live in Hoyt Hall in South. Both said the renovated dorm has a moderate amount of storage space.

“I would say I have enough room for my clothes, but shoes, definitely no,” Weber (sophomore-psychology) said.

Rigazio (sophomore-psychology) said fitting all her shoes in her collection is her biggest closet space problem.

Gupta, who called himself a “sneaker head,” said finding space for his shoes was also one of his biggest problems too.

“I have a lot of shoes, so I used to just place them under my bed,” Gupta said. “My shoes didn’t fit in the built-in shoe rack in the closet either.”

Also, Ragazio said she uses closet organizers to capitalize on space inside her closets. She uses the organizers for her shoes and sweatshirts.

However, Kuhns said she thinks the organizers may save space for one type of item but limit space for another.

“For me, organizers made [my closet] more crowded,” Kuhns said. “But, it's still kind of helpful, because I could still bring the things I wanted to bring.”

Arwen Borowiak lives in McElwain Hall in South and said he has plenty of space in his dorm. McElwain is an unrenovated residence hall.

“I even have too much space,” Borowiak (freshman-supply chain management) said. “I put some of my boxes and suitcases under my bed, and if I lifted my bed up higher, I could have even more space.”

Weber said she thinks more storage space would be benificial in on-campus housing.

“More space would definitely be nice, just so it stays organized and doesn't get overcrowded.”