Though she did not wear any sponges, Monet X Change virtually soaked up the competition Wednesday evening when Penn State's Student Programming Association and Drag Ambassadors Opulence hosted a virtual Q&A with the drag performer.

The event, moderated by Amara Eke and Paris of Opulence, was free for students.

According to SPA, Monet was a contestant on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 10, during which she won Miss Congeniality. Then, Monet won “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 4.

Amara Eke, the president of Opulence, introduced Monet as a “ray of sunshine,” and acknowledged Monet’s public announcement of her performance at Penn State. The drag star mentioned it during her podcast “Sibling Rivalry” with Bob the Drag Queen.

“I can’t afford Penn State,” Monet said, “so I was like, am I supposed to do this?”

At the start of Monet’s segment, she quickly referenced “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” playing off of how her lighting was making her look orange.

“Not the Coco Montrese,” Monet said.

With “Drag Race” currently airing its 13th season, Monet said her favorite queen is Symone. She said it was interesting seeing Symone struggle in the most recent episode — it humanized her and made her more relatable for both viewers and for Monet.

“We all know season 10 Monet was a mess,” she said. “But, here we are.”

Monet tried to narrow down her favorite moment of “Drag Race,” though she said there were many. She said she enjoyed getting close with fellow competitor Naomi Smalls.

As the event transitioned to performances from Opulence, Monet praised Eke (senior-fine arts) and Miss Paris for their questions.

“You guys did great,” Monet said. "Are you journalism majors?”

Flyin North was the first Opulence performer.

Monet asked if they were performing in their dorm room.

“You’re giving me very Vanjie,” Monet said, referencing one of her sisters from “Drag Race” season 10.

Helen Waite then performed a drag classic: “I Will Survive/Survivor.”

“Do you know the original, or do you only know the ‘Glee’ version?” Monet asked. “I was just checking.”

Jayke from State Farm and Riff-Tina also performed.

Then, Helen Waite and Flyin North performed again.

Helen selected a mash-up of popular “Drag Race” quotes and songs like “Read U Wrote U” and Bob the Drag Queen’s “Purse First.”

“Girl, I can’t put my camera on right now, but that was everything,” Monet said. “Wouldn’t you gag if there was like a full-on drag major? That would be like clown college.”

Paris also took a break from hosting the event to perform.

Monet closed the event by performing herself. She showcased her acting and lip syncing skills.

Throughout the event, viewers could select a username and utilize a chat feature.

“My breath is taken,” user Tyler LeSage said. “So gagged.”

Eke said Monet's performance deserved an “EGOT,” or an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

“So much great drag talent over at Penn State,” Monet said as the event concluded. “Hopefully we can do this in person, as opposed to just virtually.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT