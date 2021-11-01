Penn State is home to over 1,000 clubs and organizations — some are in the limelight more than others.

One group that remains rather hidden from others is the furry community: a fandom where members create an animal character for themselves.

The furry community has an online presence and is known for its interest in anthropomorphic animals. Art, friendship and inclusivity are the elements that have allowed this subculture to expand.

Despite the popularity and growing furry community on campus, a furry named Cameron said furries maintain their identities and keep their community hidden to protect themselves from potential backlash from other students.

“I believe the furry subculture is misunderstood due to stereotypes and preconceived notions brought on by outdated media,” Cameron (senior-security and risk analysis) said. “Furries in 2021 come from a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences and are a group of awesome people. If people got to know that, I believe it would open people up to the idea of accepting furries.”

The success of this club can be attributed to its secrecy, Cameron said, as the furry fandom tries to keep its community as hate-free as possible.

“Hate is certainly a factor of why the community is secret. Not everyone is open to the idea of furries, and the risk of losing future prospects because of which can be off-putting,” Cameron said. “I believe the anonymity of the furry community is a factor in why it is thriving at Penn State.”

Jack is another member of Penn State’s own furry community. As a furry, Jack (junior-engineering) said he has heard incorrect assumptions about this community.

“The best way to describe the community is a friendly get together of people who are very commonly interested in one thing, which is anthropomorphic animals,” Jack said. “The best way to describe it is to compare it with anime. There's usually a hangout of people who just like anime. It's kind of the same thing, but instead of anime, it's furries.”

Each furry has a different story of how they found out about the community, but the strong interest toward anthropomorphic animals from a young age is something many Penn State furries said they have in common.

One student, Ezu, said she always drew animals and any sort of non-human creatures.

“Growing up, I read many books that were focused around animals, like ‘Warrior Cats.’ It's just been an instinct of attachment,” Ezu (sophomore-digital arts) said. I never really identified as a furry or felt connected to the term, but I would always draw anthropomorphic animals.”

Ezu said a signature element of the community is the choice of the animal characters. She said in the furry community, this is known as a “fursona,” the anthropomorphic animal of one’s choosing with certain characteristics.

“It's like whenever you relate to a fictional character, and then you kind of wonder why and then you realize that there's a lot of things that you and this character share in terms of gifts and flaws,” Ezu said. “It's an exact replica of yourself in addition [to] the thing you want to be or rather be.”

This subculture has roots that go back for years, as community members mentioned that they have strong bonds with past and present furries at Penn State.

Tazu, a freshman member of the furry community, said alumni of the community on campus still keep in touch.

“We have one [alum who] graduated in the ‘90s — furries started in the ‘70s and ‘80s,” Tazu (freshman-aerospace engineering) said.

Despite the success of shows and movies featuring anthropomorphic animals, such as “BoJack Horseman,” “Beastars” and “Zootopia,” Tazu said the furry community still remains misunderstood by a large number of people.

“It’s all about how normalized something is,” Tazu said. “Being a fan of ‘Star Wars’ is normalized, but being a furry is not.”

Acceptance and low tolerance for hatred could be considered their motto, as student Daz said the furry community is positive and accepting of sexualities and gender identities.

Daz (senior-industrial engineering) described it as another comfort space where everyone can be themselves.

“The furry community is open to all ages, demographics and identities,” Daz said. “That is why many people from the LGBTQ community will come to the furry fandom because they know they will be accepted for who they are.”

With all of the positivity this group shares with its members and the world, Ezu said it’s difficult to understand how other Penn State furries have been discouraged to join the community. Ezu said being part of this community in Penn State made her embrace this part of her.

“It took me to actually be friends with a couple of furries to realize that the way I connected with these creatures and animals was not accidental, it was like a part of me,” Ezu said.

Ezu said she was “scared of being made fun of” and didn’t want others to assume things about her.

“But looking at it, I'm part of this big community on campus that helped me realize that it was natural once I talked to more community members, Ezu said. “With my fursona, I can understand other people, and I can understand myself more.”

