If you’ve visited the food court at the HUB-Robeson Center in the last week, you probably noticed that Grate Chee is open again, after being deserted for over two years.

I never ate at Grate Chee as a freshman, and I had no opportunity to do so after it closed in March 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

When it reopened this semester, I was excited to finally try it and find out whether it truly was worth the wait.

Grilled cheese

The first thing I ordered was a classic grilled cheese sandwich before I delved into anything fancier.

Something I thought was cool was that you can choose any three of four available types of cheese: American, provolone, Swiss and cheddar. Personally, I went for American, provolone and Swiss.

The sandwich boasted a golden brown buttered crust and a generous amount of evenly melted cheese on the inside. It was delicious, and I inhaled it.

But here’s the thing: Have you ever really had a bad grilled cheese sandwich? As a typical grilled cheese only involves bread, cheese and butter, this is a pretty difficult recipe to mess up.

My sandwich was also $7.69 — far more expensive than a loaf of bread and a pound of cheese at the grocery store, which I could use to make 10 sandwiches of comparable quality in the comfort of my apartment.

Chipotle chicken grilled cheese

After trying the classic grilled cheese sandwich, I was ready to sample some of the more ~gourmet~ options.

The chipotle chicken grilled cheese comes with sliced and seasoned chicken, tomatoes and your choice of cheese between two buttered pieces of toast.

Though I didn’t exactly expect the chipotle chicken grilled cheese to be set-fire-to-your-mouth spicy, I did hope it had a bit of a kick to it.

This was what disappointed me the most about the sandwich: Most bites I took were not spicy at all, and the rest were just kind of peppery.

It was the sandwich equivalent of being assigned a 5-8 page paper and turning in 4 ½ pages, if you include the MLA header you cleverly used to extend the page count. (Yes, professors notice when you do that.)

That being said, the bread was golden-brown, and the cheese evenly melted throughout, and this is what is truly important about a grilled cheese.

Cream of tomato soup/mushroom and barley soup

I also ordered soup with both of my sandwiches.

The first time, I got mushroom and barley soup because the store was almost closed and out of tomato soup. So the next day, I arrived bright and early at 10 a.m. to guarantee I’d get tomato soup (for breakfast).

Both soups tasted familiar — almost as though they’re the exact same soups regularly served in the dining halls and at Soup & Garden.

I could take it or leave it. Maybe it’s on me that I expected Special Homemade Grate Chee Soup.

Final thoughts

The food at Grate Chee is delicious, but I’m not sure I’ll return. The high price point for such a basic sandwich and dining hall soup isn’t terribly appealing to me as a broke college student.

I also never learned why it’s called “Grate Chee.” (If you happen to know, please tell me. This has been keeping me up at night.)

If you want to check Grate Chee out for yourself, it’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Who knows — you might love it. But I don't.

