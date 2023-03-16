Spring break is over, and I definitely dreaded coming back to campus the other day.

I spent my break in Costa Rica on a study abroad trip, and it was hard to say goodbye to the tropical weather.

Walking to my morning classes this week has been awful, and it’s been hard to find motivation. There are still seven weeks left of the semester, so there’s still a big chunk of time left. On top of this, I’m graduating in May, so I’m suffering from major senioritis.

I made myself a list of some pick-me-ups to help get me through the last few weeks, and I thought it would be wise to share them with you to help get you through, too.

Attend a workout class

The White Building and Intramural Building offer free workout classes throughout the week, and I recommend taking one because they offer a variety of workouts for you to choose from.

The classes are usually short, so they don’t take up much time. I like going to the 45-minute spin classes because they’re a lot of work, and I always feel good when the class is done.

Going to one workout class or even going to the gym a few days a week can help keep your motivation up. Laying in bed all day will probably not keep your energy levels up.

Just try it once a week to see how you feel. Keeping your mind and body active is a big help to get through the last part of the semester.

Yoga

I can’t tell you how many times I get done with classes and my legs are stiff from sitting all day. They get even more stiff when I have to sit down and do my homework for hours on end.

I never feel comfortable when my joints are stiff, and it distracts me from getting my work done because I just want to lay in bed.

So, I found incorporating some light stretches or yoga into my week has been helpful. It helps me wake up in the morning when I’ve had a rough night of sleep or when I feel sluggish.

I like to do yoga on Sundays when I don’t have too much going on, and it helps me end the week on a strong note. I feel refreshed afterward, and my body silently thanks me.

Sitting out in the sun

I know this is kind of impossible with all of the cold weather State College has been having, and it’s usually cold here until the middle of April, but sitting out in the sun can give you a break.

My favorite spot to sit on a warm day is the HUB-Robeson Center lawn because there are usually a lot of people, and there’s a lot of space to lay out and relax.

If you want somewhere more quiet, the Old Main lawn is always a good spot, and the views are pretty. I always like bringing a blanket and a book to read, and when it’s officially spring time, the birds are chirping and the flowers are all blooming. It’s perfect.

Eating healthy

I can’t tell you how important this is.

I know it can be a little difficult if you have to eat dining hall food, but you should be eating fruits, vegetables and protein to help get you through the last few weeks.

If you really don’t feel like eating healthy, at least take some vitamins. However, eating fast food every day or eating junk food will not make your body feel energized all of the time.

Definitely eat three times a day, too. Skipping breakfast or lunch won’t be good for your energy if you have classes all day. You can pack some food in your backpack if you really have to skip a meal.

Please take care of yourself during the final stretch. Keep your energy levels up. Take a break to go hang out with your friends. Take a skin care break. Read a book.

Just remember that school doesn’t have to come first all of the time.