Swifties rejoice — Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" was released, appropriately, at midnight on Friday.

The American singer-songwriter announced the release of her 10th studio album at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Swift’s new album tells the story of “13 sleepless nights” throughout her life. She has released her tracklist prior to the album’s official release, including all 13 song titles.

Swift laid out her song titles for her fans through a social media series called “Midnights Mayhem With Me.”

Penn State students had a lot to say about Swift’s tracklist, as well as what they think their favorite song will be based on the song titles.

Allison Eisert said she thinks her favorite track is “Snow on The Beach.”

“I feel like that could either be like really, really pretty or kind of have a little dark twist to it, so I’m excited to hear that one,” Eisert (junior-elementary education) said.

Olivia Carnes, on the other hand, said the song title “Question…?” “sits with [her] nicely.”

Carnes (sophomore-criminology) also said she likes the title “Sweet Nothing.”

“I think that has a lot to it,” she said.

Morgan Motycki predicted that her favorite song will be “You’re On Your Own, Kid.”

“Her track fives are always my favorite,” Motycki (junior-journalism) said.

Swift’s track fives are infamous for being full of heartbreak and some of her most raw lyrics yet.

Emma Saltzman said she likes the title “Lavender Haze.”

“I’ve heard a lot about that, I’m very in on some of this Taylor Swift relationship stuff, and I don’t know what it’s gonna mean,” Saltzman (sophomore-public relations) said. “I’m really excited for that one.”

Cassandre Berthier (junior-marketing) said she’s looking forward to “Lavender Haze” because it’s her favorite color.

Ashley Wickemeyer commented on “Maroon.”

“I saw a TikTok about how ‘Red’ was the second track on her album ‘Red,’ and all of the second tracks I’ve loved,” Wickemeyer (senior-human development and family studies) said.

Swift announced Lana Del Ray will be featured on the fourth track of “Midnights,” titled “Snow On The Beach.”

Penn State students are both surprised and excited by the track.

“I think [my favorite will] be ‘Snow On The Beach,’ just because it features Lana Del Rey,” Wickemeyer said. “There’s a lot of hype about it, so I think that’ll be my favorite.”

Eisert said she’s “excited” for the song, and while she’s “not sure what to expect,” she thinks “it could be really cool.”

“That’s going to be crazy, the two of them together could have potential,” Carnes said. “It’s gonna be a hit.”

Motycki said the song is a “girlboss moment,” and while she’s not a big Del Ray fan, the two artists together “will be great no matter what it is.”

Saltzman said that Swift’s song “Nothing New” with Phoebe Bridgers is probably “one of her favorites,” so she’s excited for another collaboration. She also said she appreciates that Swift has been experimenting with alternative pop lately.

Berthier said she “did not know” the collaboration with Del Ray was “a thing,” but she’s excited for the song and said the pair’s voices will be “good together.”

“I was kind of surprised about it, but very excited. Their voices together [are] gonna be really interesting,” Wickemeyer said. “[I’m] very intrigued to see how that will work, but I think it’ll be really good.”

