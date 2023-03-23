The familiar advertisement for the new restaurant Mezeh stood for over a year, claiming the establishment would be open in spring 2022, and while this was clearly not true, Mezeh has finally arrived here in downtown State College.

Located at 348 E. Calder Way under The Maxxen apartment complex, Mezeh’s vibrant lettering stands proudly above an outdoor patio as an inviting mood setter for the experience within.

Mezeh is a Mediterranean restaurant focused on fresh and casual dining, with the trend of made-to-order bowls and wraps set by Chipotle as the centerpiece of this enterprise.

Walking in, I was instantly surprised by the airy and open dining room. The orange colors of the sign are featured prominently as a main accent to the decor.

Long tables provide ample seating for students to meet friends, and everything feels clean and modern.

Mezeh itself features a menu with three base options: bowls, flatbread wraps or a pita pocket. The menu has a “create-your-own” option as well as pre-made options to choose from.

To get the full experience, I decided to try one of the pre-made grain bowls known as the hot chicken bowl.

The bowl itself is made up of a base of basmati rice, chicken shawarma, salads, hot sauces and more. I also got an extra pita on the side.

The ordering experience was fast, and the service was welcoming. A side of pita added the necessary carb intake as well.

The hot chicken bowl is one of Mezeh’s signature bowls for a reason. A bed of fluffy rice cushioned a pile of tender chicken marinated in spices.

Hot hummus and feta mixed well with the crunchy greens, and the harissa dressing added enough kick to hit the back of my throat.

The pita bread added chewy textures that showed promise for the wraps and pita pockets. Exploring those options would be interesting as well.

The vegetables and ingredients were laid out on the counter in an array of colors speaking to the freshness of the components of your meal.

Mezeh claims all of its tea and fruit drinks have no added sugar, additives, artificial colors or flavors.

Mezeh does what it does well. Its advertisement of fresh bowls, wraps and pita pockets is exactly what you get when you step in the door.

But my issue comes down to whether it adds something new to the food scene here in State College — and for that, I can’t just say yes.

Right across the street from Mezeh is a locally owned restaurant called Pita Cabana Grill with a similar concept.

Pita Cabana also offers more pre-made cooked items. That’s not to say I didn’t like Mezeh, because I did. In fact, I think I’ll come back soon, but I hope for more unique flavors here in State College.

There are clear areas where State College is severely lacking in food, in my opinion. I hope as the scene continues to expand, we can see more unique flavors to diversify the palate of the student body.

Mezeh, although it doesn’t add a unique contribution, does add to the scene in a positive way. It’s a fast and casual dining option that fits well with the busy schedules of students here at Penn State.

Its hours of 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week adds that flexibility. When you’re finally out of the library late at night or just out of a club meeting, Mezeh will be there waiting.

I’d recommend Mezeh because I think it doesn’t aim to do too much. It knows what it wants to be and does its job well.

Next time you’re in that area, Mezeh could be a new stop, and it would be a good choice. I hope to be back soon to try a customized pita pocket and more.