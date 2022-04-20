Down the staircase leading to the lower level of the HUB-Robeson Center, there’s a set of double doors across from the bookstore. While the entrance may seem like just some ordinary passageway to one of the HUB’s many rooms, it reveals a space that isn't like any other at Penn State.

Through the doors, one will immediately notice a long spiraling hallway lined on one side with brightly colored windows of varying eclectic designs, and on the other, a wall lined with abundant seating and decals sprawling the walls.

Continuing through the passageway, the space opens into a large room with floor-to-ceiling length windows that fill the space with light. Hexagonal tables, multicolored rolling chairs and sitting cubes offer a place for students and faculty to work and intermingle.

Glass panels line the other side of the room, showcasing the main office area for those who run the space or work within it.

Just off from this room is a separate oval-shaped quiet study room for students looking for a space away from any noise. In this additional room is a stairway that joins the space with the Paul Robeson Cultural Center, one floor up.

The Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, affectionately referred to as “The Center” by those who work there or frequent it, is a place of refuge for queer and trans students at the university. While the space houses the operations for the CSGD, it’s open for students of all walks of life, according to the center’s director Sonya Wilmoth.

Prior to the center’s move into the HUB in 2020 though, it went by a different name and was housed across the street. Even before that, the center’s existence was limited to just one room.

In 1998, the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgendered and Ally Resource Room opened under the direction of faculty member Sue Rankin in the Grange Building. The room served as a place where students could go to for help or for education on queer and trans topics.

Just months after it was formed, the LGBTA Resource Room created a website containing all of the materials it offered in person for students and faculty who weren’t able to come to the physical location on the third floor of the building.

Three years later, the Resource Room was upgraded to a full center, with a whole new range of resources and services. Moving from 328 Grange to the first floor of the Boucke Building, the new LGBTA Student Resource Center soon settled into its new home.

Allison Subasic, the center’s first director and wife of Rankin, was living in California at the time Penn State began its plans to open a new center for queer and trans students. After helping to establish greater benefits for LGBTQ folks within the University of California school system, Subasic said she was ready to take on a new challenge.

“Penn State was really ready to take the ball and run with it,” Subasic said. “I really had to fight for the first couple of years to get the services and the things that I thought I needed…We just started growing slowly but surely. We eventually knocked down a couple of walls, got a bigger space and ended up hiring more staff.”

In the beginning, Subasic said much of the fight was to bring more money and resources into the center so it could offer better and more competent services for students. She said the climate at Penn State was also going through a slow shift to becoming a more inclusive and diverse campus.

Subasic said when she came to Penn State, Rene Portland, a former Penn State women’s basketball coach, was still in charge of the team. Portland had been accused on multiple occasions since the ‘80s of using homophobic rhetoric and for refusing to allow lesbian players to join her team.

Though Portland’s time at Penn State would eventually come to an end following her resignation in 2007, Subasic said a lot of people at Penn State were afraid to be open about their sexual orientation or gender identities at the time.

Throughout her time as director, Subasic said she has seen the community grow and many doors open for campus initiatives both within and outside of the center’s walls.

“Penn State really started to bloom, and a lot of things changed,” Subasic said. “Eventually, we got a bigger space, we got more staff and we became one of the places in the country that we benchmarked all the programs after.”

Subasic said she always had two wishes for the center that she hoped would be fulfilled.

One, she wanted to secure a $1 million endowment that would help expand the center and secure future programming and aid for students.

Two, she wanted to see the space relocate to a “bigger, more beautiful” space that was more centrally located on campus.

Though she eventually left the position after becoming sick, Subasic said she has been able to see both of these wishes fulfilled through the work of her predecessors.

Previous director of the center and current Penn State Assistant Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Brian Patchcoski took over the position of director of the LGBTQA Student Resource Center in 2017 following Subasic’s early retirement.

Previously, Patchcoski worked as one of the center’s graduate assistants while attending graduate school at Penn State. From there, he worked as the Resource Center’s assistant director from 2010 to 2012.

After briefly leaving Penn State, Patchcoski went on to work as the director of the LGBTQ centers for Dickinson College and Cornell University before returning to Penn State.

Shortly after returning to the university to take over as the center’s director, Patchcoski began working on relocating the center with the help of a $1 million donation from Penn State alumnus Jeffrey Conrad.

Though Boucke had housed the center for a number of years and became like a second home for some, Patchcoski said the space was no longer fulfilling the center’s needs. Due to the growing number of students who frequented the center, he said the center was in desperate need of a new space.

While he said the old space had its charm, Patchcoski said the hunt was on to find a bigger, more beautiful space.

“There wasn't any more space to move,” Patchcoski said. “We got rid of as many things as we could, and people just at a certain point were getting angry with each other because there wasn't enough space… So you know, in some ways it was time.”

Eventually a space was found to house the center. In an underutilized art gallery in the HUB’s lower level, a new center would soon take form.

Though the arts community was losing a space to host its work, Patchcoski said “the arts have always been an incredibly important piece of identity development.”

Patchcoski said even though the space was going to be completely transformed, it was important to continue showcasing art in a way that highlighted queer and trans identities. Thus, the center’s signature window and wall decals came to fruition.

Along with a new space came the need for a new name.

As times change, so too do the needs of the community, Patchcoski said. Operating as the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Ally Resource Center after a previous name change, Patchoski said it was time to revamp the center’s name.

Patchcoski said the center was a space for all queer and trans students, so it became evident they needed to stop using acronyms that would ultimately leave some in the community excluded, no matter how many times they changed it. Instead, the center opted for something that was more evergreen: the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity.

With a reworked space and name, the new center was officially opened for business in January 2020. But it didn’t last long.

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the center, like much of the university, was forced to temporarily shut its doors. Throughout the pandemic, Patchcoski said the center continued offering services to students wherever it could and adapted virtually.

In 2021, Patchcoski officially assumed the role of assistant vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion in Student Affairs. Though he no longer oversees the center as its director, he still oversees its operations through his current role, and his office continues to reside within the center.

Serving as assistant director since 2014, Wilmoth quickly stepped into the role of interim director of the center during Patchcoski’s transition into a new position in the 2021 spring semester. Since then, Wilmoth said she has seen the center enter a new, somewhat post-coronavirus era where the LGBTQ community is able to come together in person again.

Wilmoth said since she first started working for the center, she has seen monumental changes in programming and student needs. She said just as the student population continues to shift and change, so too must the programming the center offers. Wilmoth said one of her goals is to continue offering events and services through the center that will encapsulate the needs of queer and trans students at Penn State.

Attending a private, religious college herself, Wilmoth said the need for the CSGD is as important now as it ever was, and she hopes to see it continue to grow in the years to come. She said while there is still more work to be done to create a more equitable space for queer and trans students at Penn State, she loves getting to work in the center.

“I love coming to work every day,” Wilmoth said. “I've always been a firm believer that you are where you're supposed to be — I think it's because of the center that this is where I'm supposed to be.”