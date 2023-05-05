MercyMe to perform at Bryce Jordan Center in October

Bryce Jordan Center announced that it will host Christian music band MercyMe for a concert as part of their "Together Again" tour on Oct. 7.

The concert will also feature musicians Crowder and Andrew Ripp.

According to a release, MercyMe was named Billboard’s Top Christian Artist of the 2010 decade, and received their eighth American Music Award nomination in 2020.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 12 via Ticketmaster, according to a release.

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE