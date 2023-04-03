For LGBTQ Penn State students in Schreyer Honors College, Gender and Sexual Diversity in Schreyer is one resource for students to feel more at home.

Founded in fall 2020, GSDS aims to create a “safe space” and promote “authenticity,” according to founder and former president Jake Snyder.

“[I] think fundamentally, it’s just believing that students have the right to live and learn in an environment that promotes their authenticity,” Snyder (senior-biology) said.

Kate Getz, vice president of the organization, shared a similar idea, calling GSDS a “community within a community.”

“[It] gives Schreyer scholars a space to be themselves, express their sexuality [and] gender identity, and just feel comfortable,” Getz (sophomore-chemical engineering) said.

Additionally, Getz said GSDS provides students with “a group of peers who can relate to what it’s like to be an honors student.”

When Snyder was still president, the meetings were about an hour long with extra time at the end “just to do what we call ‘kiki,’ hang out, talk and catch up with everybody.”

Snyder said the meetings also consisted of “healthy relationship workshops,” with topics ranging from inclusive sex-ed to “inclusive language training.”

Getz also described the meetings as “a mix of stuff that is fun and social,” along with educating members and collaborating with other LGBTQ organizations on campus.

Getz said karaoke and “PowerPoint Night” are her favorite activities hosted at GSDS.

Along with having fun and engaging events in the organization, Getz said the club takes the time to address heavier topics about the LGBTQ community.

“There’s some really heavy topics to address like thinking of all the anti-trans laws that are going on all over the country right now,” Getz said. “It’s important to provide a balance of having space to talk about that and also providing a space to celebrate queerness.”

Steven Frisby, the internal social chair of GSDS, said the organization gives people the opportunity to “share their experiences” when discussing queer issues during workshops.

“It’s really broadened my horizons on hearing different perspectives and experiences that allow for great conversations,” Frisby (freshman-industrial engineering) said.

Frisby said his favorite part about being involved in GSDS is the “strong sense of community.”

“Since it is such a niche org, I think everyone has a strong bond with each other,” Frisby said. “Even just being there, it feels like a really safe space, which is something I think is really needed.”

Frisby said being a part of GSDS allowed him to easily find other queer people in his residence hall.

Getz said she came into college as a freshman wanting to find a way to develop more friendships. She said being on the executive board in GSDS has allowed her to do so.

“It’s been really cool to develop friendships with people who you look up to and also be able to do that role for people who are younger than you and maintain that,” Getz said.

Frisby said his advice to anyone who is nervous or isn't sure if they want to join GSDS is to go to a meeting and have a conversation with the members.

“If you’re looking for a support system or to just learn more about the queer experience or even just to find something to do on Thursdays, I found that once you go to a meeting and experience the people there, it’s a very welcoming community,” he said.

Frisby said everyone in the organization is willing to have a conversation right when people walk through the doors because current members want new members to feel “welcome” and “safe.”

Snyder said he hopes members have that sense of belonging and apply it throughout their college career and around campus.

“I want to foster influential queer leaders that don’t only impact the [Schreyer] Honors College but also… impact Penn State as a whole,” Snyder said.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Local, university-related events plan to celebrate Campus Pride The Penn State Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity will celebrate Campus Pride Month with…