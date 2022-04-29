After playing nearly 20 shows this year, bassist Rob Borysiewicz described State College band Mellow Honey as “so much more than a psych[adelic] rock band.”

“Mellow Honey is an experience,” Borysiewicz (freshman-cyber security) said. “We do everything. We do every kind of genre. We like to have fun.”

Mellow Honey formed in spring 2020 and began playing shows in fall 2021 when drummer Dillon Holzheimer met brothers Rob Borysiewicz and guitarist Martin Borysiewicz at The Bicycle Shop on West College Avenue.

Although the brothers formed a different band in their hometown of Chicago, they didn’t begin making music until Rob became a student, Martin (junior-computer engineering) said.

“It wasn’t until Robbie visited Penn State, and I showed him some of the songs I’ve been writing, and Robbie showed me some of his songs that we kind of collaborated and said, ‘Alright, let’s make an official band. Let’s write some music,’” Martin said.

Holzheimer said Mellow Honey takes on two different sounds when it comes to writing and performing music.

“We have our psych[adelic] rock set, then we have our indie set where it’s more chill. It’s quieter. It’s not as loud [and] in your face,” Holzheimer said. “We kind of have two sides, and sometimes we mix and match. Sometimes we go more one way based on the venue we’re in. We kind of adapt our sound to where we are.”

Martin and Rob cited psychedelic rock bands such as Osees and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard as musical influences, while Holzheimer said he uses indie bands such as The Mowgli’s and The 1975 as inspiration, he said.

The members of Mellow Honey have played at venues such as Cafe 210 West and 3 Dots Downtown, as well as several houses across State College, Rob said.

“At house shows, I feel like that’s where we thrive,” he said. “That’s when people are their most natural selves, but there’s also something super satisfying about getting on a professionally built stage like [Penn State Movin’ On’s] Battle of the Bands and having all these cool lights go off and this professional sound system. It’s always fun to play something like that too.”

Martin said he finds it satisfying to play house shows toward the end of the semester as the semester’s looming end builds more anticipation.

“I think our favorite memory is the last house show we played,” he said. “ Everyone kind of understands that this is going to have to end in the next couple weeks. I just like it when people are really moving a lot. You can feel the energy of people when they’re moshing. Someone fell over and actually knocked down the microphone. It just shows that people are enjoying themselves, which is always a good thing.”

Mellow Honey plays half covers and half original songs. The crowd gets the most wild when the band plays originals, though, Rob said.

“Every time we play originals, we find that people mosh the hardest,” he said. “We’ve had a few people face-planting right in front of us into our stuff in the middle of the show. We’ve had people lose the soles of their shoes in a show. We’ve had floors break and stuff. It’s always rewarding to see that.”

Rob said that contrary to the first half of its name, Mellow Honey is not always so mellow.

“We couldn’t really decide on a name. We had a show coming up at 3 Dots, and we had to put something on a poster, so we just came up with a cool sounding name,” he said. “It very much fit our indie sound a lot better at that moment, but since then, we’ve had some people come up to us and say, ‘You guys aren’t mellow at all,’ and since then, it’s kind of stuck. It’s kind of become an inside thing.”

Martin said he likes the “juxtaposition” of the name, saying most don’t know what to expect and “kind of get kicked in the face.”

The members of Mellow Honey collaborate well together, Holzheimer said.

“We’re really good at communicating with each other on what we want and what we think should happen,” he said. “We don’t have any fights… so we’re all on the same page. We all get each other, and music is kind of a way that we’re able to come together and really learn with each other.”

Each member of the band also has a previous background working with music, Holzheimer said.

The Borysiewicz brothers have spent time in collaborative music settings before, especially in orchestras as Martin plays violin and Rob is a cellist, Holzheimer said.

“The thing I really like about playing with Martin and Robbie is how no one is trying to steal the spotlight,” Holzheimer said.

Although Mellow Honey doesn’t have any music officially released on streaming platforms, the members plan on releasing an EP in the near future, Rob said.

“By the end of this year, we’re hoping to get a single out, and we’ve got an EP that’s pretty much recorded already,” he said. “We just got to mix and match or put some final pizzazz on it. That’ll be out real soon.”

More details about Mellow Honey’s music and upcoming shows can be found on its Instagram.

