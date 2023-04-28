Mellow Honey and UPSAHL rock the stage at Movin’ On

Movin’ On 2023 kicked off with its first opener Friday evening, Mellow Honey, this year’s winner of battle of the bands.

Movin’ On is one of the top five largest student-run music festivals in the country, according to its website. This year marks Penn State’s 48th Movin’ On festival.

Mellow Honey is a “psychedelic rock band” made up of two brothers, bassist Rob Borysiewicz and guitarist and singer Martin Borysiewicz — along with drummer Dillon Holzheiner.

Rob and Martin grew up in Chicago and played music from a young age, starting out in orchestra and trying different instruments throughout the years.

Holzheiner, the band’s drummer, graduated from Clemson University three years ago.

Martin (senior-computer engineering) said he and his brother played together until they got to Penn State.

“Now that Rob and I go to school together, it’s pretty easy to be in a band together,” Martin said.

For Rob (sophomore-cybersecurity analytics and operations), winning the battle of the bands this year was “very rewarding.”

“It was like a dream come true,” Rob said. “We had a training camp set up for it, and it has definitely been on our radar for quite a while.

Rob said he is most excited to “put the State College music scene on display.”

“It’s always really fun to play in Penn State productions, the sound is always really nice and the stage is always very well put together,” Rob said.

Martin said he is “excited to watch Neon Trees,” who will also be performing during the Movin’ On festival.

“We’re just so excited to have the opportunity to play our music for all the Penn State students,” Martin said.

Mellow Honey opened their set with the song “Castle Gate,” the first song on their most recent album “Sentimental by Design.”

“‘Sentimental by Design,’ was released in 2022 and is out now on all streaming platforms,” Rob said. “It’s also linked on our Instagram.”

Mellow Honey followed “Castle Gate” with other songs from their album — such as “Withered Garden,” “Sentimental by Design” and “Diplomacy Delirium.”

Marcelo Negrette has seen Mellow Honey perform before and said “they are a pretty chill band.”

“I like the lead guitarist, and I think they’re a pretty underrated band,” Negrette (senior-secondary education social studies) said.

Dominique Price also said she thinks Mellow Honey is “underrated.”

“I’ve never seen them before, but they have a lot of energy and I love their music so far,” Price (senior-animal science and management) said. “I’m definitely going to give them a listen.”

The band closed out their set by giving a big thank you to Penn State students before playing their final song off their recent album — “The Sugar Store.”

Following the performance, Penn State students headed off to purchase food from vendors and visit the merch and sustainability tent as they waited for the next act to begin.

Movin’ On’s second opener, UPSAHL, didn’t let the rain stop her as she took to the stage following Mellow Honey.

UPSAHL is an American singer-songwriter from Phoenix, Arizona and has been immersed in the world of music from a young age.

She began playing piano and guitar from the age of five and is now a multi-instrumentalist.

UPSAHL released her debut studio album entitled “Lady Jesus” in October of 2021. She has been featured as the opening act on Olivia O’Brien’s tour in 2021, and again on Yungblud’s tour in 2022.

The young artist has also played alongside artists such as Melanie Martinez, Twenty-One Pilots, Glass Animals and Meet Me at the Altar through the years.

UPSAHL kicked off her set by playing “People I Don’t Like” — her single that was released in 2020.

She followed her first song with “Skin Crawl” and “Thriving,” before playing a brand new song she released Friday entitled “Good Girl Era.”

As the rain continued pouring down, UPSAHL performed “Lady Jesus,” the final song off her debut studio album from 2021.

UPSAHL followed with “Last Supper,” a song she wrote for her best friend. She encouraged Penn State students to “rock out” with their “own best friends.

She played many of her other hits as well, including “Into My Body,” “STOP!,” “Kickflip,” “Sad Sorry After Party,” “Notorious” and “Monica Lewinsky.”

Nelson Diaz said UPSAHL was a “great performer.”

“I like how she kept the audience engaged,” Nelson (freshman-civil engineering) said.

Benjamin Parr said he showed up halfway through, but it was still a “good performance.”

“I only knew the one song but it was good, I enjoyed it,” Parr (freshman-computer science) said.

Nina Diaz said the concert was her first time hearing of UPSAHL.

“She was really good, and even though it was cold out she hyped up the crowd,” Nina (freshman-nursing) said.

Nina said UPSAHL performed a “really good set.”

UPSAHL ended her set by “going even harder in the rain,” and closed out with her songs “Lunatic” and “Drugs,” leaving Penn State students jumping up and down.

