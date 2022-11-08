Have you ever thought about who sets up the stages for events such as concerts and THON at the Bryce Jordan Center?

Behind the scenes of the setup and breakdown for these shows are THON volunteers — specifically entertainment captains.

“For most BJC events, it’s required for entertainment captains to help tear down or set up, which we call load-out and load-in,” current Entertainment Captain Erin Givler said.

This semester, entertainment captains have worked at the Kane Brown and The Killers concerts. In the future, the captains are expecting to load in and load out for Carrie Underwood, Kevin Hart and Journey, according to Givler (junior-international politics).

“It’s definitely one of the most important things an entertainment captain should do,” Holly Gianatassio said.

Sometimes, students said they stumble upon the performers and their families.

Givler said she passed by Kane Brown in one of the hallways, while Siobhan Collins said she met Billie Eilish’s dogs and mother last year during the load-outs.

According to Gianatassio (senior-advertising and public relations), when there is a load-in or load-out, volunteers gather in the media check-in at the back of the BJC to check off their names for attendance. Afterward, volunteers wait for BJC employees and the band’s road crew to divide them up by giving them their designated colored vests and hardhats.

“There are carpenters, lighting, audio/visual, [pyrotechnics] and pushers,” Collins (senior-rehabilitation and human services) said, adding that her favorite job is being a “pusher,” which involves pushing carts with supplies to the trucks outside.

Load-outs, according to Paula Ruiz, usually occur from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Givler explained that load-outs include tearing down lights and the actual stage, wrapping cables, taking down and moving speakers, and unhooking cables.

Load-ins, on the other hand, usually range from either 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ruiz (senior-finance) said her favorite task is building the screens during load-ins.

“In load-ins, you get to take things out of the boxes, and they become a concert set, which is crazy,” Ruiz said. “I go to concerts now and I’m like, ‘I know how to build that.’”

According to Collins, the road crews are helpful and detailed with their directions. She said it’s “really cool” to get the opportunity to “learn and experience what their lives are like while on tour.”

Gianatassio said even though load-outs can run late into the night, they are still “worth it.”

“They teach us everything we need to know,” Ruiz said. “How to build the stage and how to be careful with equipment and not get hurt.”

BJC employees also teach THON volunteers everything they know about load-ins and load-outs.

According to Ruiz, the BJC employees hold training sessions for the volunteers to teach them the ins and outs of building and tearing down sets.

“The BJC employees always have a really great attitude, and they always know when to stick up for us,” Gianatassio said. “They are very patient and understand that we don’t have the level of experience that they have.”

Load-ins and load-outs act as learning experiences for the entertainment captains in preparation for setting up and tearing down the stage for THON, according to Givler.

“The BJC staff is great, and I love getting to build that relationship with them, especially because they help with our big THON Weekend event,” Givler said. “Without them, we would not be able to put on our event.”

One big part of THON, according to Gianatassio, is being “thankful and appreciative” to the stakeholders in THON, including the BJC.

In fact, the BJC reimburses volunteers for their work, and the money goes toward fundraising for THON. Ruiz said getting paid is unnecessary because the BJC already does a lot.

“The BJC provides so much for THON,” Givler said. “It’s a huge commitment that they give us, so load-ins and load-outs are kind of our way to give back to the BJC.”

