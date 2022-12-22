Central Pennsylvania-based chain restaurant Marzoni’s Brick Oven & Brewing Co. will open a new location at 1215 N. Atherton St. in 2023.

A "coming soon" sign is posted on the exterior of the building, which has been vacant since its previous occupant, TGI Friday's, closed its doors in 2020.

The company also made an announcement on its Facebook page.

Marzoni’s serves Italian-American cuisine, specializing in brick-oven pizzas and handcrafted beers from its microbrewery in Blair County.

The State College location will be Marzoni's fifth restaurant in Pennsylvania.

