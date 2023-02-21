I’ve seen nearly every film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since “Iron Man” was released in 2008 — but after watching “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” I might be done with that.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is the 31st film in the MCU, continuing the story of Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) following the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”

The plot begins with Lang’s daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) sending signals to the microscopic universe known as the Quantum Realm.

After that, Lang, Cassie, Lang’s girlfriend Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and her parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Jane van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) are sucked into the universe where they must confront an interdimensional villain known as Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

Like I said before, I’ve been watching Marvel films for a long time. I’ve always been a sucker for nostalgia, and I grew up with these movies. For the most part, they’ve been pretty solid — not necessarily high art but something I could enjoy with my friends.

This film wasn’t very fun for me.

One common criticism of Marvel films is that they follow the same formula — a setup, characters explaining exposition, some jokes that may or may not land and a big battle scene packed with CGI at the end.

However, the excuse has always been that the well-developed characters, their interactions and great performances make up for this — this is not the case in this film.

This film exemplifies the criticism about Marvel films’ plot structures — it’s so boring. The film is only about two hours long, but it felt so much longer than that.

I felt myself struggling to connect with any of the characters. Rudd was fine as Ant-Man, and some of his comedic bits landed a few times, but the performances were not good.

Pfeiffer, Douglas and Bill Murray, who makes an appearance as Lord Krylar, all phone in their performances, which really disengaged me from the film.

The only bright spot of the film was Majors as Kang the Conqueror. He really nails his performance.

While Ant-Man’s name might be in the title, this is actually a film for Kang the Conqueror. It seems Marvel is angling for Kang to be the overarching villain of its next few films, much like Thanos, and I think this could work.

Another common issue with Marvel films is their comedic structures — they’ve often failed to balance comedy and serious moments, often having serious moments abruptly end with a joke. This happens several times throughout the film, further taking me away from it.

This film was kind of a sad experience for me — like I said before, I’m a nostalgic person, and even if a film isn’t that great, I’ll still check it out if it has some sort of connection to something I liked when I was younger.

After watching, it feels like I won’t be doing that anymore.

There’s nothing that special about the movie. Maybe this has been the case with most Marvel films, and I’ve been too blinded by my nostalgia goggles to see this, but it’s apparent to me now.

I just feel like something is different with the most recent Marvel films compared to the previous ones I grew up with. It feels like there’s less heart.

I guess that’s kind of naive of me to say, considering these films are produced by The Walt Disney Company to churn out massive profits ever since the beginning, but I don’t know. There’s just something different.

All in all, it’s not a good film. It’s really boring; the jokes don’t land, and the performances (with a few exceptions) are not good. It made me not want to watch future Marvel films.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is a Marvel film, so I know it’s going to make huge profits regardless, but I can't recommend it.

