No matter your favorite animal — dogs, cats, reptiles, birds or fish — there’s no doubt that owning a pet adds happiness to your life and helps make an apartment truly feel like home.

Yet students who want to own pets during their time at Penn State have it rough — no buildings on campus allow animals that aren’t service animals or registered emotional support animals.

Additionally, the vast majority of apartment buildings in the downtown State College area do not allow pets. This includes all buildings owned by the biggest names in State College real estate — Associated Realty Property Management, The Canyon and The Apartment Store.

And while you could always move to one of many apartments far off campus around North or South Atherton Street, the experience of living downtown so close to campus, shopping, dining and experiencing nightlife is unparalleled.

If you’re thinking of adding a furry (or scaly or feathered) friend to your living space, here are some of the best options for you.

RISE at State College

Located at 532 E. College Ave. right across from South Halls, the RISE boasts modern luxury apartments with state-of-the-art appliances and amenities such as a fitness center, on-site parking and study rooms.

The RISE boasts that it has always permitted all residents to keep pets. Better yet, this building features an outdoor deck and lounge patio, so you can chill outside with your pet during the warmer months.

The Legacy at State College

The Legacy can be found on 478 E. Calder Way, just steps away from campus.

Students living at The Legacy enjoy spacious and newly renovated four-bedroom units, all of which are pet friendly and fully furnished.

I even found that apartments at The Legacy all have dishwashers — something nearly impossible to come by in the student housing market.

As a bonus, the health food joint Playa Bowls can be found on the ground floor of The Legacy building, meaning you can stop by for a refreshing smoothie while walking your dog.

The Maxxen

The Maxxen at 131 Heister St. offers pet-friendly units.

With convenient and luxurious amenities like designer kitchens and bathrooms, in-unit laundry and a smart TV in every living room, you can be sure that you and your pet will be living the dream.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

LGBTQ Penn State students detail off-campus living experiences Discovering appropriate housing accommodations is a crucial part of the collegiate experienc…

Community features include a fitness center, a coffee bar and an outdoor deck featuring grills for summer cookouts and ample space for your pet to run around freely.

The Metropolitan at State College

The Metropolitan can be found at 412 W. College Ave., right across from West Campus and the Westgate Building — perfect for any engineering or information sciences and technology majors.

This building offers pet-friendly apartments, ranging in size from studio to five-bedroom. It’s owned by Landmark Properties (the same company that owns The Legacy), so the two buildings have similar luxury amenities and furnishings.

The best part? The Metropolitan is right above Tadashi’s West College Avenue location, so Metropolitan residents can conveniently enjoy top-quality sushi, ramen and other Japanese cuisine.

Park Hill Apartments

Park Hill, which recently underwent renovations, is located at 478 E. Beaver Ave. All of its one- and two-bedroom apartments are pet friendly and perfect for those looking for a small space without sacrificing style or convenience.

Park Hill is located farthest from campus out of all of the options on this list but is close to the residential neighborhoods of midtown State College, which are great for long walks with your dog.