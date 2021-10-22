Ah, Halloween: My favorite month.

From midnight movie screenings to haunted hay rides to street fairs and carnivals, there’s always so much to look forward to in October.

Unfortunately for me, this year’s spooky season happened to coincide with midterm season, and I haven’t been able to get up to too much creepy-crawly fun.

However, it’s not too late — State College still has plenty of Halloween activities to enjoy in the next couple of weeks.

Scream your lungs out at Penn State’s on-campus haunted houses

Every year, Penn State’s Forensic Science Club and Theme Park Engineering Group team up to create an unforgettable haunted house experience at the Spruce and Pine Cottages.

This year, the theme is “St. Michael’s Asylum: Escape Insanity”

Tickets are $4.99 at the door, and a portion of proceeds will go to two charities: the H.E.A.R.T. Foundation and Give Kids the World Village.

The haunted house is open Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight.

For children and those not looking for too big a scare, a Kids Hour will be held on Saturday from 7-8 p.m. — just as fun, not as scary.

Get lost in Harner Farm’s Haunted Flashlight Maze

One of my favorite things to do around Halloween in State College is visit Harner Farm’s annual Haunted Flashlight Maze.

For $8 per person, you and your friends can bring flashlights into the farm’s huge corn maze and try to find your way out. But be careful — you’re sure to get frightened at least a few times.

The Haunted Flashlight Maze will be open from 7-10 p.m. on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.

Hot dogs, hot apple cider and cocoa are also available for purchase.

Sleep with the lights on after a scary movie night

For all the movie buffs out there, there are plenty of opportunities in State College for a horror movie night with friends.

On Oct. 29, the State Theatre in partnership with Chumley’s bar is hosting a showing of the 1975 musical film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

While not exactly a horror movie, this film has achieved cult status as a classic Halloween movie and an absolute must-see.

For a fresh take on a slasher classic, try “Halloween Kills,” which came out Oct. 15 and revisits the story of the legendary killer Michael Myers. Visit College 9 Theatre’s website for showtimes and tickets.

Host a costume party

It goes without saying that Halloween festivities would be nothing if you weren’t wearing a costume — and a costume party is sure to result in unparalleled Instagram posts.

For a quintessential Halloween decoration, make jack-o’-lanterns with your friends: Buy some pumpkins at the downtown State College farmers market on Tuesdays and Fridays and a pumpkin carving kit at any supermarket. If you’re more artistically inclined, try your hand at painting.

Party City is a godsend for affordable props and decorations, and a custom Halloween playlist will add the perfect atmosphere to your party.

Take it a step further by hosting a costume contest: Whoever shows up with the most creative or funniest costumes gets a prize.