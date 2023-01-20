Move over, Annabelle and Chucky — there’s a new demonic “it doll" terrorizing the horror genre.

The 2022 film “M3GAN” is equal parts astonishing and iconic in its depiction of a fiercely loyal and surprisingly hilarious artificially intelligent toy as she embarks on a killing spree of anyone who slights her “primary user” — a young girl named Cady who moves in with her aunt Gemma after losing both of her parents in a car accident.

Although the movie sets the viewer up to anticipate the worst from its first scene depicting the accident, the doll’s dry, feisty humor washes down the recurring sense of dread to make for 102 minutes of nail-biting nervous laughter.

Allison Williams and Violet McGraw do an excellent job portraying Gemma and Cady, respectively, as they navigate the tumultuous change in their relationship, complicated further by Gemma’s own AI invention taking over the role of guardian in Gemma’s failure to step up.

All of the central characters strike the right balance between flawed and heroic, exasperating you just enough to make you dislike them while also empathizing with their difficult decisions as chaos builds.

The eeriness of the doll’s well-paced, unnerving descent from gentle care to furious rage will keep you on edge from start to finish.

Even from the first scene, you have the sense that something horrible is just around the corner, but it isn’t until your mouth is literally hanging open in astonishment that you realize just how horrible that thing is.

Although “M3GAN” depicts several deaths and other injuries, its PG-13 rating means it skirts around any substantial gore and instead teases you with the feeling that what you’re not seeing is worse than you can imagine.

The movie continually finds fresh and clever ways for M3GAN’s victims to meet their demise, aiming to avoid common horror movie tropes and reinvent them altogether — with M3GAN’s own twist.

Examples that come to mind are the ripped-off ear of Brandon, the young boy from Cady’s outdoor school, and M3GAN’s murder of Gemma’s neighbor Celia, using a variety of equipment from an outdoor shed.

Although some of the doll’s actions border on unbelievable and the repeated commentary regarding her code requires high suspension of disbelief, any additional technical details would’ve unnecessarily weighed down the excellent pacing of the plot.

Another major strength of “M3GAN?” It knows its audience.

From M3GAN’s random outburst of “Titanium” by Sia and David Guetta and her memetic dance reappearing throughout the movie, the film knows not only how to deliver on the young horror audience’s expectations, but exceed them too.

The final scene of the movie depicting another one of Gemma’s AI devices, Elsie, taking on M3GAN’s consciousness leaves the viewer anxious — and ready to see the movie's sequel, “M3GAN 2.0,” which has already been confirmed and is set to be released in 2025.

I would rate “M3GAN” 4.5 out of 5 stars. Its stellar pacing, self-aware humor and instant cultural impact make a fresh wave in the horror genre that promises to keep us on the edge of our seats well past its 2025 sequel.

