Bubble tea has become an extremely popular beverage, especially among college students.

Many new bubble tea shops have been popping up downtown, so I decided it was time to try one of these new stores for myself.

In general, I’m not someone who typically indulges in a tea-based drink, but I found myself especially intrigued by Möge Tee, the new bubble tea store that opened in downtown State College on Oct. 21.

The ambience of the shop is simple and elegant with floral wall art and an overall bright, airy theme.

I felt inclined to try one of the shop’s drinks, and I’m so glad I did.

I ordered two beverages, the Super Fruit Four Season Oolong Tea, which can be found on the menu under the “Fruit Tea” section, and the Brown Sugar Bubble Milk Tea, which can be found under the “Milk Swirl” section.

When ordering the Super Fruit Four Season Oolong Tea, you’re required to enter the “sweetness level” you’d like. Since I’m someone with a fairly strong sweet tooth, I ordered it at a 70% level of sweetness.

The sweet flavors of mango and passionfruit mixed with the freshly diced fruit created a delicious beverage.

As someone who likes fruit, the inclusion of watermelon, lemon, lime and orange were a nice treat for me.

Möge Tee’s website emphasizes the freshness of each of the cafe’s beverages. Based on this drink, I couldn’t agree more.

The fruit was fresh, and by the time I finished the drink, I was eating the watermelon and other diced fruits left at the bottom of my cup.

When reading the description of this drink, it didn’t mention that there would be passion fruit seeds, but I was pleasantly surprised by this added bonus.

Since this tea didn’t include any boba, the added crunch and flavor these seeds brought to the beverage were a nice substitute.

As for the Brown Sugar Bubble Milk Tea, I also really enjoyed this drink.

I ordered the milk tea iced because I typically prefer iced beverages to hot ones.

Just as I was expecting, I found the tea to be sweet and milky, and the boba was a delicious treat at the bottom of the cup.

Even though this tea was tasty, I’m not sure if it's anything special compared to other bubble tea shops downtown.

Another aspect of Möge Tee I really liked was the type of cups the drinks are served in. They’re super sturdy and could definitely be reused, especially the fruit tea cups.

I can picture myself returning to this store, especially for its fruit teas, and I would recommend that people who enjoy fresh fruit and sweet drinks give this shop a try.

Although Möge Tee is a bit pricier than some of the other bubble tea shops downtown, you’re paying for the fresh and real products that are put into each drink, and in my opinion, that good quality is worth the higher price.

