From spending time with a significant other to getting together with friends, Penn State students have been spending Valentine’s Day in different ways.

Jay Odum said this year, he’s not doing anything out of the ordinary but is looking forward to watching musicals.

“I will just chill with my girlfriend and watch movies. This year in particular, we want to watch ‘In the Heights’ and ‘Heathers’ and go out for dinner somewhere downtown,” Odum (freshman-psychology) said.

Other students like Jace Resnick have been planning a special Valentine’s Day dinner for weeks now.

“Me and my girlfriend preordered the heart-shaped chicken nuggets from Chick-fil-A, and we are gonna go pick them up for Valentine’s Day,” Resnick (senior-computer science) said.

For Sebastiano Burke, going to class and relaxing are on his list.

“On Valentine's Day, I have a 6-9 class that I don't want to go to, and then I don't have anything special planned during the day,” Burke (senior-film production) said.

Olivia Dunne said she spent a special Valentine's Day with her boyfriend, celebrating their anniversary by going out to dinner and giving each other small gifts.

“Valentine’s Day, it's on Monday, which is kind of inconvenient, but my boyfriend is coming to see me on Friday and our one-year anniversary is the 12th,” Dunne (freshman-broadcast journalism) said. “So we are doing a little Valentine's Day celebration this weekend.”

Dunne said she’s planning on also spending it with her girlfriends, celebrating “Galentine’s Day,” as she said it’s important for women to celebrate the ladies in their lives as much as they can.

Spending Valentine’s Day in another state is an annual tradition Anna Rosinski has, as she traveled to see her boyfriend.

“I’m flying out to Atlanta to spend the weekend with my long-distance boyfriend,” Anna Rosinski (senior-forensic science) said. “We are planning on going to the [Georgia Aquarium] and then going out to dinner. It's going to be a good time.”

Sidona Walker said she’s celebrating her first Valentine's Day ever, since it isn't commonly celebrated in northern Africa, where she used to live. Walker said she insisted on going to eat breakfast instead of going to a fancy restaurant because it's her favorite food.

“My current boyfriend is going to be taking me to The Waffle Shop and then to IHOP [the weekend before Valentine’s Day],“ Walker (freshman-public relations) said. “On Monday, we are going to be exchanging our Valentine's Day gifts.”

Students who don’t have a date, like Alyssa Schieler, had other plans in mind, like going home for the weekend to not deal with all of the couples.

“Well, I had a boyfriend until two weeks ago,” Schieler (freshman-architectural engineering) said. “So, right now I have five classes on Monday, and then I'll probably come back and third wheel with my roommate and her boyfriend for the night.”

