While some Penn State students are looking for relaxation during this point of the semester, including meditation and yoga, there is one animal-oriented activity for the community to try: goat yoga.

Nittany Meadow Farm, located just minutes from Penn State in Boalsburg, offers both public and private goat yoga sessions. Participants practice yoga poses while petting and feeding goats of all different sizes.

Owners Tara and Michael Immel have seen great business growth since buying the farm in April 2021 — while they started off with five goats, they now have about 30. Nigerian Dwarf and mini-Nubian goats, a sub-breed of the Nigerian Dwarf, are just two of the different breeds that call the farm home.

Upon arrival, participants walk through the barn to meet the animals, so humans and goats can get to know each other before the session begins. The goats approach people on their own accord and accept head rubs with enthusiasm.

“They are a lot like dogs,” Tara said.

Twelve goats joined the class as instructor Mandy Glitzer led the group in yoga poses. Participants practiced poses such as triangle, warrior and downward dog.

The goats walk around the barn while class is in session, squeezing in between people’s legs, jumping on backs and searching for the food that Tara sprinkles throughout the barn.

“It’s a whole different environment than a yoga studio,” Glitzer said. “With goat yoga, it’s more about interacting with the goats. There’s lots of laughter, lots of silliness and lots of noise usually.”

Participants also have the opportunity to take pictures with the goats. When low enough to the ground, the goats jump on participants’ backs, providing a photo-op moment for members of the class.

Yoga student Christina Caputo (junior-hospitality management) said her favorite part of the experience was “when the goats were jumping back to back.”

“The smiles, the laughter… it’s a mood lifter and a really positive experience,” Tara said of the environment goat yoga sessions provide for attendees.

Sessions come to a halt at the start of December as the weather gets colder. However, Tara said classes will continue come spring 2023, and there are other opportunities to interact with the goats outside of yoga.

“If you can’t get into a class right now, we will be starting classes again in March when the weather warms up,” she said. “In the winter, if someone is looking for something to do that’s not yoga, we offer goat visits and bottle feeding for the babies.”

The Immel family and their goats will also come to Penn State’s campus during finals week to offer mental breaks for students in the midst of studying.

“I know there will be dogs,” Michael said. “We will be bringing the goats as well.”

