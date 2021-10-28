As the weather gets chillier and Oct. 31 approaches, I’m always reminded of my childhood — especially going door-to-door with my friends in our costumes and collecting as much candy as humanly possible.

I’ve been trying to bring back trick-or-treating as an activity in college, but my friends are uncool and don’t want to join me.

So for the time being, I guess I’m stuck reminiscing on a simpler time in the form of a blog post for The Daily Collegian.

For nostalgia’s sake, let’s revisit the best and worst goodies we received in our trick-or-treat bags as children.

Best

Kit Kats

As a kid, Kit Kats were always my personal favorite. I was one of those kids who didn’t break the two sections apart before eating them. Yeah, I know.

But no matter which way you eat Kit Kats, there’s no denying their status as a Halloween staple — sweet and chocolatey with a nice crunch for a break from your Halloween bag’s chewier offerings.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

I speculate that my love for the combination of sweet and salty flavors together originated in the sheer volume of Reese’s Cups I consumed as a kid.

The combination of chocolate and peanut butter together in a Reese’s Cup is second to none. What’s more is a typical package contains two candies instead of one — meaning twice the salty-sweet goodness.

A can of soda

I only received soda in my Halloween bag a couple of times, but each time, it was a near religious experience.

In fact, the first time I had soda was on Halloween — I wasn’t allowed to drink soda until I was 12 or so, but my parents had no say on what I could and couldn’t eat from my little plastic jack-o’-lantern. From there, I fell in love.

Any king-sized candy bar

It was always THAT house that handed out king-sized candy bars. You know the one — three stories tall, a winding driveway and always absolutely decked out with spooky decorations. It was always everyone’s favorite house in the neighborhood.

No matter which type of candy it was — Kit Kats, Snickers, Three Musketeers — getting a king-sized bar was like winning the lottery.

Perhaps even better.

Worst

A handful of slightly warm, loose jelly beans

At the end of the night, when you dump the contents of your bag on your living room floor, a couple dozen loose candies would often fall out.

They always ended up in the trash — I think I speak for everyone when I say that no one wants to eat loose candies that were all over a stranger’s grubby hands.

Pencils

Honestly, pencils wouldn’t have made the list if they actually functioned like they were supposed to — either the lead snapped off every few minutes, or the eraser would create gray smudges across your paper.

Somehow, these pencils always ended up in between couch cushions, never to be seen again.

Good riddance.

Raisins

Raisins, conceptually, are pretty good. I’m always down for an oatmeal-raisin cookie or some trail mix.

But you see, the context is the important part. If you try to hand 8-year-old me a tiny box of store-brand raisins, all squished and melted into each other, get ready to catch these hands.

Toothbrushes

Toothbrushes are notorious as the absolute worst thing to receive in a trick-or-treating bag — and for good reason.

For children, Halloween is all about sharply increasing your chances of cavities or gum disease — meaning dental health is essentially the antithesis of Halloween.

If you can look a bright-eyed child in the eye and give them a toothbrush when they’re obviously expecting a delicious treat, there’s clearly something wrong with you.

Final thoughts

Mark my words: I will go trick-or-treating again during my time in college. And if I knock on your door, you better not greet me with a toothbrush.

