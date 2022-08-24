Summer 2022 was a great time for music — with a wide variety of heavyweights in various genres releasing highly anticipated albums.

However, now that it’s over, it’s time to reflect on all of the great releases of the past few months.

So, here are some of my favorite albums of summer 2022.

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” by Kendrick Lamar

The first album that comes to mind when I think about the best albums of the summer is easily Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.”

His first album since 2017’s “DAMN.” was not a letdown in the slightest, despite being the most anticipated album of the summer once its release was announced.

Lamar mixed elements of drill on tracks such as “N95” and on R&B tracks like “Die Hard.” That, along with complex lyrical themes such as cancel culture and generational trauma, made this record a joy to listen to.

Even though it will most likely be a long time before we get another Lamar project, and if it’s anywhere near this album in quality, I think we'll be satisfied.

“Honestly, Nevermind” by Drake

A Drake album with production primarily influenced by house music mixed with Drake’s trademark style of rap was a “hit or miss” for most people.

And while many people may have been skeptical of this album, I thought the record was surprisingly great. When viewed in retrospect, “Honestly, Nevermind” will garner much more praise.

Even if you didn’t love it, this new style that Drake is pioneering is something to appreciate.

When judging tracks like the second single “Massive,” it's not best to judge it as a typical Drake track because then it would be a letdown — it’s anything but.

When listening to it, I judged it as something new and different, and I was thoroughly impressed.

To me, this album could possibly become a landmark and help lead to a future where rap has a bigger presence in clubs and more traditionally house or EDM settings.

“Renaissance” by Beyoncé

Another highly anticipated album that did not disappoint was Beyoncé’s Renaissance, which was released six years after her last album.

This record was very similar to “Honestly, Nevermind” in the way that it heavily incorporates house and techno elements with Beyoncé’s typically stellar singing.

There seems to be a bridge forming between the worlds of electronic dance music, rap and R&B, and I'm in full support of it after hearing the aforementioned two records.

My favorite tracks off of this record include the lead single “Break My Soul,” which is a great example of this new sound being cultivated.

“Summer Renaissance” is also another song from the album, and it contains elements of Donna Summer’s disco classic “I Feel Love.”

“Gemini Rights” by Steve Lacy

Steve Lacy has been making music since 2015 with the group The Internet and has continued a solo career since 2017.

Despite this, I think he’s only now coming into full form as an artist and getting the mainstream attention that his work really deserves.

Having a few songs go viral on TikTok has helped him gain exposure, but this shouldn’t take away from the artistic quality that his most recent project contains.

Psychedelic, funky and groovy are all words I would use to describe this project. Coming in at 35 minutes long, this album is tight, concise and never drags.

Songs like “Bad Habit,” “Helmet” and “Mercury” will all become classics in the future.

This is just the beginning of Lacy’s mainstream career and success.

“Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2” by Calvin Harris

The sequel to 2017’s “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1,” this album didn’t get as much attention on release as it should have.

It debuted at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 200 as opposed to “Vol. 1’s” No. 2 debut and despite “Vol. 1” containing mega hits such as “Slide,” “Feels,” and being a commercial success.

So, it surprised me when, for some reason, the second volume dropped and didn’t make much of a splash in the music world.

Despite this, it’s a worthy follow up, and it continues to solidify Harris’s spot as one of the best DJs and producers in the world.

He effortlessly blends components of funk and disco into a pop record that doesn’t feel forced or reminiscent of the first volume at all.

The highlights of this album for me are “New Money,” “Potion” and “Stay with Me.” It rivals the first in quality.

