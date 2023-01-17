One of Spotify’s most interesting features to me is the “On Repeat” playlist that the app makes for you.

I always find it super fun to look at, as it shows the user what songs they’ve been streaming the most.

I thought it would be fun to look at what’s on my On Repeat playlist, as it’s usually diverse and full of random songs.

“6locc 6a6y” by Lil Loaded

The No. 1 song on my On Repeat playlist right now is “6locc 6a6y” by Lil Loaded.

It’s sometimes surprising to me to see what I’ve been listening to the most, and this song is a perfect example of that.

It’s definitely a good song by an artist who passed away far too soon, but I definitely feel like I don’t listen to it THAT much.

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” by Elton John and Kiki Dee

I’m not too surprised at the No. 2 song on the list.

I’ve listened to it a lot over the past month, and it’s a classic disco song that I would highly recommend to anyone.

“Right Down the Line” by Gerry Rafferty

Skipping a song, the fourth song on my On Repeat playlist is “Right Down the Line.”

I heard this song again for the first time in a long time in “Euphoria,” season 2, episode 1.

To be honest, I'm surprised it’s not my most listened to song.

It has great lyrics, and the singing combined with the guitar playing make it equal parts mellow, yet uneasy depending on when you’re listening to it.

“Sunday Morning” by No Doubt.

Very recently I started listening to “ska” music again, which is a genre of music mixing elements of reggae.

When I was a kid, my parents used to always play ska music in the car with me, and thinking back on it, ska might be the genre I’ve liked the most since I was little.

They always used to play The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Rancid, and of course, No Doubt.

Recently, one of my friends was talking about how he had been getting into ska, and this prompted me to make a ska playlist for me to listen to with all of the classics from my childhood.

On this playlist is the banger “Sunday Morning,” which is probably my favorite song off of the band’s most famous album, “Tragic Kingdom.”

Also, I would just like to add that No Doubt is an amazing band and it, along with Gwen Stefani, doesn’t get quite enough critical respect in my opinion.

“We Paid” by Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg

I’ve never really been a huge Lil Baby fan, despite the fact this is his song.

However, 42 Dugg is rapidly becoming one of my favorite rappers.

Much like Kodak Black when I first heard him, 42 Dugg was an acquired taste for me. But, the more I listen to him, the more I like him.

His trademark whistle and his distinctive voice, as well as his delivery make him a unique voice in rap — and this song, to me, is the epitome of 42 Dugg.

“Bands” by Shoreline Mafia

Overall a fire song. I don’t really have too much to say about it. Rob Vicious has always been my favorite part of the song by far.

I miss Shoreline Mafia and wish it didn’t break up.

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by Toots and the Maytals

Similarly to ska, my parents always used to play reggae when I was little as well. Bob Marley and other artists were often playing in the car and at home.

I’ve known about Toots and the Maytals for a while and have a decent amount of the band’s songs on my reggae playlist.

But I never heard this one until I watched “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” on Netflix, which features this song.

If you couldn’t guess by reading the title, this song is a cover of the world-famous John Denver song of the same name.

While John Denver is one of the best singers of all time who has written some of my favorite songs of all time, this version is also very enjoyable to me.

It’s a feel-good reggae song that, in my opinion, does the original version justice while maintaining its individual identity.

“Crew” by GoldLink feat. Brent Faiyaz, Shy Glizzy

The last song I’ll talk about from my On Repeat playlist is “Crew.”

An absolute DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia area) classic, this song shot all artists involved to stardom.

As someone from the DMV (Arlington to be exact), it feels nice to have some songs by artists from your area to listen to.

The DMV as a whole doesn’t have anywhere near as many artists as places such as Los Angeles, New York or many other big cities.

But, this song is kind of an anthem for the DMV.

GoldLink and Brent Faiyaz are both good singers, no doubt about it.

I’m not too familiar with GoldLink’s other work, and Faiyaz’s solo work is fine, even though he has a large amount of commercial success now.

But the real highlight of this song is the insane Shy Glizzy verse. The legendary D.C. rapper absolutely went off on this song, and his verse will always be one of my favorites.

He is witty, has a great voice and is easily one of the most underrated and underappreciated rappers of all time with a fantastic discography.

I don't care if it’s not 2017 anymore. I will always bump “Crew.”

