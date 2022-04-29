If you’re reading this, there’s a good chance you’re a newly minted Penn State student in the class of 2026. Congratulations!

New Student Orientation is an exciting time where you get to meet other students, sign up for your classes and explore the area you’ll live in for the next four years.

Here are some must-see stops on Penn State’s campus to discover in between your NSO sessions.

The Arboretum at Penn State

Located at the north end of campus, just across Park Avenue, the Arboretum at Penn State provides a natural escape from the hectic life of a college student.

The Arboretum has something for everyone, from botanical gardens teeming with flowers and butterflies, to grassy fields perfect for picnics, to quiet hiking trails.

Some places in the Arboretum also have tables and benches, making it a great place for an outdoor study session on warmer days in the fall and spring.

Penn State All-Sports Museum

Located in Beaver Stadium, the All-Sports Museum dedicates itself to honoring the heritage and history of Penn State’s legendary athletic programs.

The museum has exhibits for over 31 men’s and women’s varsity sports programs, as well as three discontinued sports programs. Exhibits include equipment, archival images and, of course, plenty of awards and trophies won throughout the years.

You’re welcome to peruse the exhibits yourself, but guided tours are also available.

Palmer Museum of Art

If you’re more into art than sports, or if you just want to see all of the culture Penn State has to offer, check out the Palmer Museum of Art on Curtin Road.

The Palmer features permanent and temporary exhibits of any imaginable type of art from all around the world, from baroque art to modern art to ceramics.

You can get through the entire museum in about an hour, and admission is always free.

Berkey Creamery

Lastly, what is a trip to Penn State without a visit to its iconic Berkey Creamery? With dozens of flavors of ice cream made on site, you’re bound to find something you’ll love.

The Creamery also sells signature coffee blends, gourmet meats and cheeses and merchandise that make perfect gifts.

Stop by the Creamery any day of the week to enjoy a hand-dipped bowl or cone on the sunny patio.

