Yes, it’s now November, and yes, it’s soon time to start decorating for Christmas — but for now, it’s still fall, and no one can take that away from me.

In case you haven’t noticed, there’s still plenty of beautiful colored leaves on the trees and lots of apple cider donuts to indulge.

Speaking of fall food, I’ve found another place in need of a review. I visited the new Way Fruit Farm Downtown Market and Cafe to try its bakery items as well as some sandwiches that incorporate farm-fresh apples.

Pumpkin spice and apple cider donuts

When you first walk inside, there’s a downstairs section that has a lot of baking mixes you can buy — including apple bread mix and pumpkin spice pancake mix.

When you go upstairs, there are all sorts of freshly baked home goods to buy. There were homemade apple pies, whoopie pies and plenty of donuts by the register.

Now, the donuts were only 85 cents each. Isn’t that crazy? They smelled so good, too. I felt like I was in a fall Hallmark movie with all of the pumpkin and apple aromas.

I bought two pumpkin donuts and two apple cider donuts because I knew that I would want more than one. I sat down at a little booth outside with the other food I ordered and ate the donuts first.

My thoughts? They weren’t too bad.

The pumpkin donuts were a little dry and crumbly, but the taste was pretty good. I even bought a small pint of chocolate milk to go with it.

The apple cider donuts, on the other hand, were warm and doughy, which I was pleased about. I will never say no to one of those.

I give the pumpkin donuts a 5/10 and the apple cider donuts a 9/10.

Donut-wich

I was in the mood to try something that I’ve never had before, and Way Fruit Farm’s entire menu was filled with items like that.

The Donut-wich consists of bacon, fresh apple slices, cheddar cheese and apple aioli between two halves of an apple cider donut. It was unlike anything I’ve tried before, and it was the weirdest sandwich I’ve ever had.

The donut, as well as the honeycrisp apples, gave the sandwich a very sweet touch. It could have done without the cheddar cheese slice, though, as it didn’t really add anything to the sandwich. The bacon was good, but that was about it. It brought some flavor but didn’t stand out to me.

My favorite part of the Donut-wich was the apple butter aioli — I could eat that by itself every day. It was sweet and had lots of flavor and a nice texture. It blended well with the apple cider donut.

Overall, I give it a 7/10.

Apple cheddar BLT

Did you think I was done with the puns? Because “crust” me, this is something you need to eat.

This sandwich had hickory-smoked bacon, local tomatoes, Way Fruit Farm’s own sliced apples, cheddar cheese and fresh greens with honey mustard on wheat toast.

There was a perfect amount of crunch from the thinly sliced apples and so much flavor from the tomatoes and greens. Everything about this sandwich was fresh and natural, so you can take comfort in eating a healthy and nutritious sandwich.

I also loved that it was put on wheat toast because this added a much-needed flavor. Every single bite I took had a little bit of something different.

Overall, I give it an 8/10. It was pretty delicious.

Final thoughts

I love that this cafe incorporates homegrown apples and greens into almost everything on the menu.

Overall, I think this place offers unique and very flavorful fare, and there were many options to choose from.

If you’re looking for something different to try and you’re still in a fall mood like me, head on over to Way Fruit Farm Downtown Market and Cafe to sample delicious bakery items and sandwiches.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT