After meeting each other in Penn State club cross country, students Sean Theoclitus and Brody McElwain have been bringing a grittier, alternative sound to State College’s DIY music scene as H2O No!

“Derivatively, [our music] is definitely like punk rock,” McElwain (senior-engineering science and mechanics) said. “I’m on bass, and Sean is on drums. My bass is distorted [and] really loud, so we pull inspiration from bands set up similarly… like The Garden and Death from Above 1979.”

H2O No! has recently begun to play live shows — something they couldn’t do in the past because of coronavirus concerns.

“They’re called house shows because there’s a whole indie underground State College community where people host shows and gigs at people’s houses,” Theoclitus (senior-architectural engineering) said.

Getting into the scene, H2O No! played house shows in December and one two weeks ago, according to Theoclitus.

Additionally, McElwain said the crowd at house shows tends to be so wild to the point where the audience broke the floor during H2O No!’s most recent performance.

“At our last show, we opened up with a pretty hard song… and it just felt like the room was elevating. I saw people jumping all over the place,” McElwain said. “I realized how crazy it was when the guy who owned the house came up to me and was like, ‘Dude, you gotta tell people to calm down.’”

Nobody was hurt when the floor broke, but the show had to migrate to the basement of the house, McElwain said.

“No one was standing on top of the floor after that, but the energy shift in the basement definitely was noticeable,” Theoclitus said. “The ceiling was lower, so people couldn’t really jump around.”

House shows in State College generally have the same setup, Theoclitus said.

“Think of a regular, classic State College living room and kitchen area, and just fill that up [with people],” Theoclitus said. “We started [playing] around 9:30, and it was packed.”

Ben Lilly became friends with Theoclitus and McElwain after watching the show where the floor cracked.

“I met Sean at the last show… but before that, [we had] no communication at all,” Lilly (sophomore-cybersecurity) said. “Their stage presence is something that they shine with. It’s loud, it’s noisy. [It’s] very reminiscent of The Garden.”

Similarly, Lilly said H2O No! is distinct from other bands in State College.

“I think their band gives State College that authentic, punk, abrasive feel. It fills that gap that I think no other band in the area fills,” Lilly said. “[It’s that] really loud, in-your-face type of music, so I think that’s what makes them stand out.”

While H2O No!’s music is not available for streaming, Theoclitus and McElwain have music underneath a different project named “pillow fight” on bandcamp.

