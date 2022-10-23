Local author J.L. Delozier hosted a book signing at the State College Barnes & Noble to celebrate the release of her fifth novel, “The Photo Thief" on Sunday.

The novel follows an 18-year-old woman's supernatural experience with her grandfather’s collection of vintage photos that leads her to believe her mother has been murdered — and a detective who faces a difficult decision.

“The detective gets drawn into this bizarre family’s long history of murder and madness,” Delozier said.

The book, which is Delozier's first murder mystery, was released as a hardback on Tuesday.

According to Delozier, she has already received "18 to 20" reviews on Amazon and a “very nice review” from Forward Reviews. She added that the release process has been "great so far.”

Delozier said her inspiration for the book came from a National Public Radio show on young boys called photo thieves, who were hired to break into homes and steal photos to run in newspapers alongside murder stories before World War II.

“That’s real, these young boys that they hired to break into homes, and I just thought that was so macabre,” Delozier said.

Before becoming an author, Delozier worked as a physician in State College. Some of her fans from her medical practice have followed her into her writing career as well.

Constance Andresen said she was one of Delozier's patients at Mount Nittany Medical Center, and that she is now a long-time fan of Delozier's writing.

“She’s the real deal in physicians,” Andresen said. “I’m happy that she got some time being able to write because that’s her love, but I miss her.”

Andresen said she is “already waiting” for the next book to come out.

“I will buy every book she ever writes,” she said. “Her style is that good.”

Chris Kugler, a videographer and editor for WPSU, said Delozier “mixes [her medical background]” into her books "really well."

Kugler said he is a “big fan of her work” and was excited for the release of “The Photo Thief.”

“It’s a pretty great mystery,” he said. “It’s really clicking. I think it’s her best book so far.”

Bellefonte resident Xenia Kugler said she and Chris read Delozier's other books and “wanted to get the new one on copy.”

Xenia said her favorite Delozier book so far is “Storm Shelter,” but noted that “every book is just so different.”

“She just does such a good job with not sticking to one genre,” she said. “I’m just excited to read this and see what it’s all about.”

Both Chris and Xenia have been fans of her work for “over 10 years at this point.”

Barnes & Noble assistant store manager Aaron Enyart said the store has “a longstanding relationship with [Delozier] since she started publishing.”

Enyart said Delozier’s book release party was “beneficial both ways” — for the store and for the author.

“It is one of those things where our customers are made aware that we have a lot of local authors,” Enyart said. “There are a lot of people writing titles and pursuing a career in book publishing.”

Delozier said the State College community has been supportive of her work as a local author.

“I couldn’t have asked for better support,” she said.

Delozier said her experience with other book release parties around State College inspired her to organize this one.

“[Book release parties] are lots of fun... this Barnes and Nobles in particular has been wonderful for me,” Delozier said. “It’s a fun way to meet people and sign books and chat.”

