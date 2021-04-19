Reducing waste, cutting costs and giving new life to old items all happens in one place on Penn State’s campus — the Lion Surplus.

In a warehouse on Services Road, the Lion Surplus acts as a home to a variety of used items found around campus, from old desks to used athletic equipment.

The purpose of the thrift-shop-like business is to reduce waste and give community members a chance to buy what they need at a lower price, according to Chelsea Rupert, the store’s customer support person.

“We are focused on less waste,” Rupert said. “Anything that can be reused or recycled, we will sell it on our floor.”

In prior years, the store held in-person auctions to sell a wide variety of items, but since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Rupert said the staff hasn’t been able to host an auction due to public health safety guidelines.

Since shutting down from March to August, Rupert said she has seen less deliveries of used items and metal scraps, which she attributes to the halt of many campus renovations during the pandemic.

However, Lion Surplus financial assistant Colton Housel said used vehicle sales have increased over the past year. The store sells anything from cars to lawn mowers and large farming equipment, he said.

Housel said the business has been taking in many of Penn State’s gas-powered machines as the university continues switching to battery-operated equipment for what Housel called “Penn State’s greener future.”

In addition to reselling vehicles, the Lion Surplus takes in older electronics and will either resell parts or fix up computers to sell to the community.

Dillon Confer, a computer tech at the Surplus, works closely with the electronics and said the main goal of renewing and reusing these items is to keep them out of the landfill.

After wiping all university data from the computers, Confer said he scouts for salvageable parts and recycles what he can.

“[We’ve been] getting gold off of various computer opponents like motherboards and CPUs,” Confer said. “We collect that over the course of a couple months and then send it in to get recycled.”

Housel said the staff makes sure to reduce waste that could be harmful to the environment by sometimes partnering with Penn State Environmental Health and Safety.

“All refrigerators have coolant in them that can harm the environment,” Housel said. “We actually have the EHS come up and remove any coolant from them so it's not released into the environment.”

Alongside helping the environment, Housel said the customers often buy items to help those in need, like the time a woman bought 4,000 HUB Dining shirts to give to children in Africa.

The bulk of HUB Dining shirts was just one of what Confer called the “wacky” items the Surplus sells.

Rupert said she has seen international currency, cleats with “stinky socks” inside and even an airplane come through the business to get sold.

Confer, who said he loves seeing the variety of items come through the door, said rather than recycling everything, it is interesting to see which items have “another life left in them.”

According to Confer, it’s all about “finding the right person” to buy the used items, and longtime customer John Souren has been that person for nearly seven years.

Souren, who graduated from Penn State in 1990 with a degree in business management and now lives in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, said he regularly stops by the store to see the “amazing breadth of things in the warehouse.”

“I truly love the sustainability model — the idea that these are things that might have ended up in a dumpster or in a landfill, and instead, they're getting a chance at a second life,” Souren said.

Over the years, Souren has collected a variety of Penn State memorabilia, like a podium and old stadium seating signs from the Bryce Jordan Center.

Drawn to the backstories and history of the items he finds, Souren said he enjoys researching and reaching out to people who can share more information about them, like when he purchased a Beaver Stadium goal post pad from the ‘80s.

Eager to add more items to his Penn State-themed basement, Souren said he will continue coming to the Surplus for the novelty buys.

“I never know what true Penn State treasure I might find.”

