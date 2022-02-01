Discovering appropriate housing accommodations is a crucial part of the collegiate experience. At Penn State, there’s a growing list of housing options students can explore to make their college experience a little more enjoyable.

From the independence provided by Eastview Terrace to the renovated allure of East Halls, Penn State has a wide array of options for students with varying needs. For the benefit of the university's LGBTQ student population, the university even offers a special living option in Watts Hall.

When it comes to moving off campus though, accommodations for LGBTQ students become practically nonexistent. These students are able to take advantage of on-campus resources, but LGBTQ-centered housing is simply not a widely available option in the State College area.

One nonprofit housing cooperative that accommodates upward of 10 people a year called Houseasaurus focuses on upholding its shared values of “social responsibility, environmental sustainability, queer positivity and egalitarianism” within the house and the State College area, according to its website. However, beyond this housing opportunity, many LGBTQ students still feel they are left in the dust.

Julia Biertempfel has lived in the same apartment complex since her junior year of college. Now into the second year of her graduate program, Biertempfel (graduate-biorenewable systems) said she’s experienced a clear difference in living on and off campus as a queer student.

While Biertempfel said living in a dorm doesn’t automatically provide a safety net for LGBTQ students, she said navigating on-campus environments often felt more safe than those off campus.

“I definitely feel it’s a little less safe farther from downtown,” Biertempfel said. “I’ve had some problematic neighbors in the past who were very homophobic… I know my apartment complex can’t control that, but it didn’t create a very safe atmosphere — on campus, I always feel safe in my identity.”

Unlike on-campus dorms where students can report inappropriate language and unsafe actions to a resident assistant or dorm manager, Biertempfel said she has felt there’s no one she can really turn to in her own building. When she heard people using homophobic slurs outside her apartment complex, for instance, Biertempfel said she had to simply ignore the situation.

For one student, living off campus was an eye-opening experience. Anton Aluquin said since moving off campus, he believes State College can be unsafe for queer and trans students.

Aluquin (junior-immunology and infectious disease) said walking in groups at night is often a must in order to feel safe navigating downtown State College at night. He said there’s never a certainty of how people will act toward queer people in this town.

Finding connections with fellow queer people is another downside to living off campus, Biertempfel said. Though she found a welcoming community through on-campus clubs and activities, Biertempfel said she hasn’t been able to find that through off-campus activities.

Biertempfel said there’s a general lack of conversation with the people in her building, which has made it hard to connect with people, especially other queer people.

“I feel like it's a lot harder to find common ground with people,” Biertempfel said. “Unless someone is visibly queer, I am never going to know…you just assume you don’t have any common ground being queer.”

Aluquin said he believes community building in collegiate settings is often easier when there is a proximity factor.

The close distance between dorms provided a greater opportunity to build friendships and find other queer people, Aluquin said. However, he also said no longer having that proximity factor gave him the chance to find a more authentic group of people he can feel safe with.

Due to the span of the greater State College area, Aluquin said he understands why others may have a difficult time finding the right community. While campus and downtown State College can provide access for connecting with people, Aluquin said he believes going outside of this walkable community can be isolating for some.

One organization working to make State College a more accessible and safe environment for the LGBTQ community is the Centre LGBTQA Support Network.

Pia Smal, co-chair and a founding member of CLSN, said via email that Pennsylvania remains one of the only northeastern states that doesn’t provide specific protections for queer and trans people, ultimately “making discrimination in work, housing and other areas a reality for [the LGBTQ] community.”

Smal said while the borough has attempted to mitigate this by providing more specialized protections, there is still work to be done to make the community a more accepting place for queer and trans people to live.

“Our work is not yet done until all community members feel safe to live their lives free of harassment and discrimination,” Smal said. “While the Human Rights Campaign ranked State College among the best in the nation for LGBTQA+ protections for the third consecutive year, without state protections, LGBTQA+ community members will continue to face discrimation.”

Co-chair of CLSN Kerry Wiessmann said via email that she believes the surrounding community beyond State College remains a “very conservative area” and is just part of the reason hostility in the community remains prevalent.

Though she said the organization is still growing, it continues to remain a safe space for queer and trans students and community members. She said she believes as CLSN continues to grow, so too will the community grow more affirming.

Smal said going forward, CLSN plans to continue “building community” by providing opportunities for people in the community to get involved in making State College a safer space, year round.

CLSN currently offers several support and social groups, and it has plans for future fundraising and educational events, a Pride event for June and a goal to create an LGBTQ community center, Smal said.

“We cannot do this alone, and we cannot do this without allies,” Smal said. “We would love to hear more about students' experiences in the community and encourage both students and community members to engage, volunteer and financially support the work that we do."

A positive factor of living downtown is the freedom it can provide, Julian Mintz said. Having the opportunity to live with people you know are accepting, having your own room to hang a Pride flag and being able to more freely express yourself are experiences Mintz (graduate-physics) said they have experienced or have heard other queer and trans friends experience.

Mintz said even having their own bathroom, a space they don’t have to worry about sharing with people who may not be accepting, has been a positive of living off campus.

With a plethora of resources provided for queer and trans students on campus, Mintz said figuring out how to get to campus to utilize these resources has been a minor challenge with living off campus.

Though the walk is inconvenient, Biertempfel said living off campus hasn’t changed her desire to be involved in the on-campus queer and trans communities. From going to activities held by the Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, to attending meetings for LGBTQ student organizations, Biertempfel said it’s important people stay involved, no matter where they live.

Biertempfel said any LGBTQ students thinking about moving off campus should take the time to find people who they feel comfortable being themselves around and should stay on the lookout for spaces they feel safe in.

“It helps to have a roommate who can have your back,” Biertempfel said. “School’s already stressful enough, you gotta reserve your stress for where it counts… check out local resources — what's around you — you may be surprised to find a space where you belong.”

