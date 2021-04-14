During Penn State Pride Month in April, The Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity hosts various virtual and in-person events.

But for students who aren’t able to participate in a day’s activities or for students who are remote and unable to participate at all, there are still ways to celebrate the month at home or from a dorm room. For example, why not consider watching a film instead?

There is a vast selection of films with LGBTQ themes, both domestically and internationally. Here are some films to add to your list to help celebrate Pride Month.

“Moonlight”

Coming-of-age stories examine the concept of one’s own identity, and Barry Jenkins’ tender and sensitive exploration of masculinity makes “Moonlight” one of the best coming-of-age films of all time.

This breathtaking film follows the protagonist Chiron as he endures a childhood of emotional abuse while confronting his own identity and sexuality. Told in three different parts — each outlining a different point of his life — Chiron struggles with the intersecting nature of his race, vulnerability and sexuality.

It’s heartbreaking but important and utterly magnificent.

Receiving universal critical acclaim, it’s the first film dealing with LGBTQ themes to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

The film can be streamed on Netflix.

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

This story of two forbidden lovers set in 18th century France made waves during its 2019 release, receiving international acclaim and nominations for awards such as the Palme D’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

The artful drama follows the heartbreaking and tragic story of an artist and an aristocrat as the two engage in a blistering affair.

Director and screenwriter Céline Sciamma described the film as a “manifesto on the female gaze” — a woman's story about the act of falling in love.

The film can be streamed on Hulu.

“Rafiki”

“Banned in Kenya, embraced by the world,” the film’s trailer enthusiastically declares.

This Kenyan film is not only a charming love story between two women — it also provides an international lens into the pressures and difficulties surrounding the LGBTQ community in Kenya.

Rafiki was banned by the Kenya Film Classification Board “due to its homosexual theme and clear intent to promote lesbianism in Kenya contrary to the law.” In Kenya, sexual activity between members of the same sex is punishable by law, specifically sexual acts between males.

But the film doesn’t shy away from this reality. At its core, the film is a simplistic tale between two lovers, and the romance between the two main characters is charming and realistic.

The film can be streamed for free on Amazon Prime or Hulu.

“The Handmaiden”

Fans of Korean cinema might recognize director Park Chan-Wook’s other credits such as “Oldboy” and “Lady Vengeance.” If you’re familiar with his work, you’ll know this isn’t a movie you want to watch with your parents.

Nominated for “LGBTQ Film of the Year” at the 2017 Dorian awards, the film is vastly different from many films dealing with LGBTQ romance.

Inspired by the novel “Fingersmith” by Sarah Walters, this is a gothic, erotic thriller tackling themes surrounding misogyny and voyeurism.

It’s controversial, startling and often leans too heavily into its sexual content. But otherwise, it’s a generally brilliant film and story surrounding two queer Korean women.

Just be sure to watch it alone.

The film can be streamed on Amazon Prime.

“Call Me By Your Name”

The infamous peach scene might hit a little different with the revelation that Armie Hammer is somewhat of a vampire, but the film is still a sensational romance story set in a dreamy, Italian landscape.

The story details a charming, hypnotic romance between two young men.

The critically acclaimed film won the “GLAAD Media Award For Outstanding Film,” among many other nominations, and is still worth a watch if you can stomach the accusations made against Hammer.

American singer and member of the LGBTQ community Lil Nas X even released a hit single, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” which was named after the film. The song details his own journey with homosexuality and plays off of themes present in the film.

The film can be streamed on Hulu.

“Tangerine”

Sean Baker, who also directed the 2017 film “The Florida Project,” made his feature film debut with Tangerine.

Filmed entirely on an iPhone, the film follows transgender sex worker Sin-Dee Relia, who discovers her boyfriend has been cheating on her. It is an often funny and sad portrait of relationships and betrayal, and is an overall groundbreaking example of transgender representation in film.

Tangerine was even the first film to launch an Oscar campaign for openly transgender actresses.

The film can be streamed on Amazon Prime.