Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey has gone by many stage names over the past two decades of her career: May Jailer, Lizzy Grant and even Sparkle Jump Rope Queen, to name a few.

But with her newest album, “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd,” all of these personas fall away.

All that remains is the sincerity of Elizabeth Grant herself. And it’s marvelous.

From the album’s similarly titled first single, no one knew what direction Del Rey might take her unmistakably genreless music with her ninth studio album.

The relentless drum of bass piano makes you feel like you’re actually standing in the tunnel under Ocean Blvd listening to cars drive by overhead, begging for an answer to the question Del Rey repeats throughout: “When’s it gonna be my turn?”

“A&W,” the next single to be released, manages to sound like old and new Del Rey at the same time, with the ever-present theme of sexuality paired with both a stripped-down feel and a captivating blend of electronic noises.

Were we going to get another “Norman F— Rockwell!” or a collection of songs like her unreleased tracks on Soundcloud? No one could say.

The final single, “The Grants,” finally made the vision clearer. Del Rey’s philosophical, melancholic ruminations on death, family and the American dream that had been building across her previous eight albums culminate here.

In this track, which doubles as the album opener, Del Rey sings of the memories of her family she’ll take with her once she dies — “Like ‘Rocky Mountain High’ / The way John Denver sings.”

The perfect coalescence of past and present makes the album timeless and cohesive because of the musical genius of Elizabeth Grant. Weaving central lyrical themes throughout every song is effortless for her now.

The first new track, “Sweet,” has a saccharine, nostalgic and almost hymnlike quality as Del Rey sings of her desire for gentleness.

The “sweetness” of this track immediately followed by the brazenness of “A&W” introduces a layer of complexity to the album that the next song, “Judah Smith Interlude,” even further reinforces.

The song features a sermon from pastor Judah Smith over haunting piano with whispers and laughter from the audience, which seems bizarre on first listen since some have said his sermons contain homophobic and anti-abortion sentiment.

However, this feature is purposefully placed after “A&W,” a song about the artist’s experience being a self-described “American w—.”

This interlude establishes a disinterested self-awareness that shows Del Rey knows clearly how her persona is perceived. And, as the album later establishes, she’s moved on from caring.

“Candy Necklace” is another magnificent piano ballad with artist and composer Jon Batiste — who also happens to be the namesake of the next track, “Jon Batiste Interlude.”

“Kintsugi” marks a shift to Del Rey’s ruminations on family — a song about light shining in through the cracks of a heart broken from familial loss. It’s named after a Japanese style of art in which pottery is repaired by filling in the cracks with gold.

The phrase “That’s how the light gets in” is an affirmation against the loss and pain, and it finds itself brought up again in the later track “Let The Light In” featuring Father John Misty.

The track opts for a relatively new sound for Del Rey, but it has an element of nostalgia that finds its perfect niche in the artist’s discography.

Following is “Fingertips,” an even more introspective and personal song in which the lack of any specific rhythm makes the lyrics fall out like anxious sobs in Del Rey’s gentle tone.

“Paris, Texas” featuring SYML is my favorite song on the record, with an exquisite melody featuring the phrase “When you know, you know” — present in multiple places on the album.

The next song is “Grandfather please stand on the shoulders of my father while he’s deep sea fishing,” whose grand ancestral motif makes the song stand tall — almost as tall as its title.

“Margaret” follows, featuring Bleachers — the stage name for Jack Antonoff, one of the record’s producers. It takes an even more confident tone, reaffirming the idea that “when you know, you know,” which again is a lyric from “Paris, Texas.”

“Fishtail” reminds me of “White Mustang” in sound, but its lyrics feel so much more elevated and vulnerable now that Del Rey has been released from the need to pursue a specific image.

The artist flexes her thematic skills for a third time by connecting someone braiding her hair as an act of love in “Fishtail” with lyrics from a sample of “Angelina” by Tommy Genesis in the next track, “Peppers.”

“Taco Truck x VB” mixes three minutes of a new track with a two-minute remix of “Venice B—,” a masterpiece often heralded as the crowning jewel of her career.

The production and trap-inspired beats give it all an “Ultraviolence” sound that’s undeniably Californian and entirely Elizabeth Grant.

Allusions to cultural figures of American philosophy and midcentury music have always been integral to the artist’s persona.

But with “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd,” it’s clear Del Rey herself has become the reference — like the mention of her unreleased track “Serene Queen” in “Fingertips.”

The album’s stripped-down sound and deeply vulnerable lyrics prove that Elizabeth Grant is as impressive as the personas she’s taken on throughout the years and solidify her status as a visionary musical genius.

