On Friday night, rapper KYLE and electronic duo 3OH!3 performed at the 2022 LightsUP festival on the HUB-Robeson lawn.

LightsUP is hosted annually by Penn State’s Student Programming Association and Movin’ On.

The event began at 5 p.m., leaving students ample time to participate in activities before 3OH!3 came on stage at 8 p.m. and KYLE headlined at 9 p.m.

“Clap your — hands,” an announcer said over the speakers. “Ladies and gentlemen, weighing a combined 350 pounds, standing 12 feet, nine inches tall, 3OH!3, from Boulder, CO.”

When 3OH!3 started, nearly 500 people flocked to the stage, waving their arms around 8 p.m., packing close together and jumping up and down.

Ian Balaratna and Ryan White said they aren’t exactly fans of either act but were close in proximity to the show.

“I live over in South [Residence Halls], so it’s close,” Balaratna (junior-mechanical engineering) said. “Figured I’d stop by quickly. I know they had one last year, but honestly I’d prefer Jack Harlow to this."

White (junior-biomedical engineering) echoed the same sentiment about stopping by quickly at the show.

“I was kinda just passing by, and I saw it and was like, ‘Why not take a peak, see what’s up,’” White said.

Some audience members were more engaged in the performers.

For Margaret O’Neill, she said she began “vibing” soon after she arrived at the show.

“So far [3OH!3]’s pretty good, I just got here, but I’m vibing pretty well. So I think it’s a good show so far,” O’Neill (freshman-anthropology) said.

By 9:05 p.m., there were approximately 2,500 people in attendance. KYLE took to the stage later than expected, and soon after, the lawn was entirely filled.

He emerged at 9:22 p.m., and it didn’t take long for the lawn to be eclipsed by a mass of people.

“Everybody good?” KYLE asked the audience.

After he played “iSpy,” KYLE said, “Hold it steady,” when crowds of people began their exodus from the lawn.

“Penn State, are you still with me?” he repeated.

Sam Conway said he’s a fan of KYLE and enjoyed that the show was free to students.

“I think [the show’s] pretty interesting,” Conway (freshman-English and political science) said. “I kind of like that it’s free, and it’s really nice that they do this for students so that everybody gets to come out here and have a good time.”

