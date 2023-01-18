My inability to use chopsticks didn’t hinder my experience at Kokoro and Su Ji Chang Fen Dian.

The new Japanese restaurant opened its doors in downtown State College near the end of October. The menu offers a variety of appetizers — with dishes like pork gyoza, shrimp tempura and edamame.

Kokoro specializes in ramen, according to its menu. Fried and steamed dumplings, fish ball curry and steamed pork buns are other entree options.

When I arrived at the restaurant, I quickly took in my surroundings. The upbeat instrumental pop music echoing over the room and the simple, yet traditional decorations created a comfortable dining atmosphere.

Every table was already set with a menu, glassware and a self-serve water pitcher. I enjoyed the self-serve water pitcher.

I’ve never been to a restaurant with this feature, and I liked the convenience of filling my own water glass.

After scanning the menu, I ordered the creamy tomato ramen, listed as one of the “most popular” dishes on the menu, according to the restaurant’s website.

Myself and every other guest in the restaurant were generously given two appetizers — pork gyoza and shrimp tempura — to enjoy while waiting for our main courses. The pork gyoza was filled with flavor, and the shrimp tempura was crisped to perfection.

Shortly after, the ramen arrived at my table. The bowl was filled to the brim with noodles swimming in a broth of corn, scallion, mushrooms, hard-boiled eggs and bok choy.

I absolutely loved the ramen. I could tell the ingredients were fresh, and the variety of flavors complemented each other well.

The portions were relatively large. I didn’t finish the ramen all in one sitting, and I brought home leftovers.

As I was finishing my meal, I noticed a sign hanging in the restaurant window. The sign alerted customers that take-out meals would be paid for by the restaurant if they needed it, no questions asked.

As a member of the State College community, I recognize and appreciate the value of supporting a new restaurant that not only serves high-quality food but is eager to help those in need.

Kokoro and Su Ji Chang Fen Dian is a delicious addition to downtown State College. I’m already excited to try the steamed pork buns for my next visit.

