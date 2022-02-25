When he was 4 years old, Connor Rowan took on his first THON in 2016.

Now at 10, he’s 6 years cancer-free after being diagnosed in December 2014. To celebrate this year’s THON, Rowan took on the annual Kids' Talent Show, of course.

An avid basketball, tennis and “Fortnite” player, Rowan said he does the talent show “‘cuz it’s fun,” and he likes being in front of the people in the Bryce Jordan Center. He and his family said they’re happy to be back for THON.

“They did a great job this year bringing it back in person,'' Connor's mother Marianne Rowan said. “It’s nice to be back.”

Connor, who’s from York, Pennsylvania, participated in the annual Kids Talent Show at the 50th THON, which featured different THON children with various talents, including dancing, singing and more. It was held the Saturday of THON Weekend 2022.

His talent was performing a dance with his organization to the song “High Hopes” by Panic! At The Disco. He hyped up the crowd and even “flossed.”

According to Marianne, Connor’s older brother Alexander was the videographer for his brother from the audience.

Connor’s mom said the group supporting them, the service fraternity Alpha Phi Omega, is “just amazing,” and they go “above and beyond” for the whole family. The fraternity’s theme this year was Spider-Man, just like Connor’s first year at THON.

Marianne said Connor always asks to be in the talent show every year, and it’s “special” that the organization gets involved with them.

Wearing a shirt from when Connor was first diagnosed, Connor’s dad Michael said he also enjoyed coming to THON, the world's largest student-run philanthropy, every year to focus on the fun things in life.

“It’s kind of a positive thing that means that things are going to be OK,” Michael said.

Marianne really enjoyed the fact that THON involved the whole family, and she said she was happy to be back this year with her kids.

“Connor gets to focus on all the fun things, and we get to feel special. All these people come together for us,” Marianne said. “It takes away all the bad things that have happened, and this just brings good memories every year.

“Instead, it’s, ‘Remember last year at THON? Remember when we did this?’ instead of thinking about hospital stays.”

