Kevin Hart will stop in State College on Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. for his "Reality Check 2022 Tour", according to a Bryce Jordan Center Instagram post.

Tickets for the general public are on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster, according to the post. The presale begins Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. and ends Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

Hart is an American actor and comedian. His last appearance in the BJC was during "The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour" in 2018.

