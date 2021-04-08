American singer-songwriter Kane Brown announced his 35-city North American tour “Blessed & Free,” and one stop will be at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Registration for pre-sale begins on April 8 at 11 a.m. at kanebrownlive.com, while general public sales will open on April 16 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Brown was named the “future of country” by Billboard, and the artist’s most recent project, “Mixtape Vol. 1,” and its song "Be Like That" featuring Swae Lee and Khalid earned a top-10 spot on the pop chart.

Along with State College, Brown will also visit Pittsburgh, Seattle and other cities before concluding the tour in Las Vegas.

The tour will visit all 29 NBA arenas, making Brown the first artist in history to headline every arena in a single tour.

Brown will be accompanied by singer Jordan Davis and by Restless Road, who Brown signed to his 1021 Entertainment.

Penn State students will receive $20 off ticket sales from the Penn State Student Fee Board. Student sales will begin April 15 at 10 a.m. and can be accessed through Account Manager. Upon entry, students must provide a valid Penn State ID.

There will also be a limited amount of VIP Packages for purchase as well. This package will include tickets, early-access to the general admission pit, special merchandise and much more.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Tunes from the Newsroom | Cole Portz As he chose his college based on the prominence of its music scene, Cole Portz graduated fro…