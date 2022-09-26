John Mulaney performed live at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Sept. 25 as part of his “From Scratch” tour.

Titled appropriately, this is the comedian's first tour since completing a six-month stay at a rehabilitation facility for drug addiction, which was the centerpiece to many of his bits throughout the performance.

Upon entry to the BJC, audience members placed their phones into locked pouches that would be unlocked as they exited the facility at the end of the night.

This enforced the rules listed on the hanging screens prior to the show, which stated, “No cellphones, texting, tweeting, heckling, talking, cameras, recording devices of any kind during the show.”

The show began with comedian Seaton Smith, who started with a joke about first-row audience members being “rich,” and continued the bit with lines about country clubs and golf courses being topics of conversation to jab at well-off audience members.

Smith concluded with a bit surrounding his childhood in the 80s, asking members of the audience all of the creative ways their parents punished them growing up.

Smith then introduced comedian Dan Levy to the stage, who made it clear he was not to be confused with the famous actor with the same name who plays David Rose in the CBC sitcom “Schitt’s Creek.”

He brought a self-described “Bar Mitzvah DJ energy” to the stage, focusing many of his bits on his three children. He discussed his middle daughter and her love for the children's store Claire’s, joking that when he shops there, he is well aware he is shopping for future junk.

Levy touched on his time spent working on “How I Met Your Father,” a 2022 spinoff series to the critically acclaimed “How I Met Your Mother,” from which he was eventually fired from — so he chose to spoil the ending to the audience, eliciting a loud round of laughs and applause.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Champs Downtown to bring DJ Pauly D back to State College Champs Downtown will host DJ Pauly D on Oct. 20, according to an Instagram post.

John Mulaney calmly walked onto the stage as the audience erupted in excited cheers as he immediately joked about his stage entrance being less theatrical than in years past with a suggestive look that alluded to his history of drug use.

“I got cold shivers when he walked out because I’m such a huge fan from watching all of his Netflix episodes,” Cade Miller (junior-broadcast journalism) said.

Mulaney began with a bit about how many things are different since he has come out of rehab, but how one thing that hasn’t changed is Russia, and continued on with jokes on the space race.

After a few jokes, Mulaney talked about how a large portion of the audience were Penn State students. He interacted with a 19-year-old IST major, Evan, who sat in the audience as Mulaney warned that his forthcoming jokes were going to be about his drug usage.

Mulaney detailed the night of his intervention, joking about how he was scheduled to attend a dinner at a friend’s at 7 p.m. but decided to make two stops before heading over.

The first was about his drug dealer’s house. The second was to the set of his former stomping grounds, Saturday Night Live, where he had the hair department give him a haircut. He joked that the stylists knew it would take less time to just give him the haircut then try to explain to a “junkie” why it made no sense.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Penn State students weigh in which State College restaurant serves the best chicken Throughout the State College area, there have been plenty of new chicken spots popping up ar…

Mulaney discussed the star-studded intervention of his closest friends that were worried about him — but joked that they not worried enough to fly to New York as a few of them joined via Zoom, which earned a loud round of laughs from the audience.

Celebrities Nick Kroll, Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, Seth Meyers and Natasha Lyonne were listed as attendees of his intervention, and Mulaney joked that he was in agony being in a room with the funniest people in the world and none of them were cracking jokes.

He moved on to do a bit about his time spent in the rehab facility. Mulaney was stressed about being recognized in rehab, but joked about how it was even more stressful when he came to realize that nobody recognized him at all, sending the audience into a fit of laughter.

Mulaney concluded his performance with a reading from an interview he did with GQ Magazine that took place a few days prior to his intervention that had the audience holding their stomachs in laughter.

“I really liked the whole show,” Jamie Dreisbach (senior-art education) said. “John Mulaney is great and the Froot Loop bit was really funny — probably my favorite part.”

Mulaney received a standing ovation from the audience who clearly enjoyed the night of self-deprecating jokes and stories from Mulaney’s life.

“I thought it was fantastic,” Sage Kugler (senior-art education and psychology) said. “It was definitely not what I expected, which I’ve heard a lot in the past, but it was a really fantastic show and I loved every second of it.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT