Joey the saxophonist ‘serenades State College’ from downtown parking garages

Walking by a parking garage in State College, you might hear a reverberating saxophone concerto echoing off the walls with Joseph Hosko playing the brassy instrument inside.

At the age of 8 years old, Hosko began playing the saxophone, drawn to the instrument’s beautiful sound. From then on, he became the saxophonist for his high school in Tyrone, Pennsylvania, participating in jazz band, concert band, marching band and more. Ultimately, his devotion to the saxophone helped Hosko land a scholarship to the Berklee College of Music in 1983.

“I’m a prodigy,” Hosko said.

Now at 57 years old, Hosko is a saxophonist who gives music lessons part time when he can. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of the recital halls and auditoriums at Penn State no longer allow musicians to play their instruments without masks on.

Since Hosko cannot play the saxophone with a mask on, he comes to State College from Tyrone four days a week to practice his craft in the parking garages throughout downtown.

“I play over there because I have nowhere else to play,” Hosko said.

Hosko said the parking garages have the “best sound,” even though they cannot compare to the places he had access to before the pandemic.

According to Penn State Professor and Director of Jazz Studies Marko Marcinko, the coronavirus pandemic forced all musicians to change the way they perform their craft.

“It shut everything down, shut down all the clubs and shut down all the theaters. It shut down all live music events because live music events meant people had to gather and musicians had to gather, so therefore it was not a good thing for the musicians and the artists that needed to perform,” Marcinko said. “It forced a lot of us to really go through the technology of using YouTube, using Facebook, using different platforms, social media platforms to get our music out there.”

Hosko regularly posts his performances onto his own Facebook page: “Famous Joe. Tyrone, Pa.” He has acquired over 1,000 followers since 2017 by posting his saxophone skills.

On his profile page, he has gained Facebook friends who are some of the “greatest saxophonists in the world,” including Steve Weikel, Mark Sepinuck, Søren Ballegaard and Mayker Rivero.

Despite his success on social media, Hosko said he wishes he could play inside the buildings on Penn State’s campus again.

According to Hosko, to be a great player, one has to practice every day, so he plays the saxophone about two to three hours every day. However, without access inside recital halls, it’s more difficult for him to hone his craft.

“You're not allowed to play inside, so you have to play outside, but you're not going to get the best sound,” Hosko said. “I'm disabled also, so I can't get in a car to drive and carry speakers around and so forth. I am a disabled adult, I have Tourette’s and ADHD. I was born with that disorder.”

Hosko has a driver take him to State College to play the saxophone. On his own, he takes public transportation, which is how he met one of his friends and supporters, Carolyn Muse.

Muse met Hosko on the bus one day when he offered her a seat and immediately began talking about his ambitious music career.

“He says, 'Hi, I went to the Berklee School of Music,’ and I go, ‘Well, that's quite an interesting way to start a conversation,’” Muse said.

This interaction sparked their fast friendship. Now, Muse watches Hosko perform about once or twice a week downtown. A music lover herself, she said she enjoys watching her talented friend “serenade State College” with his “romantic troubadour” style of playing the saxophone.

“His emotions come out in his music,” Muse said.

Six months ago, Hosko’s mother died. A big inspiration for Hosko, she always encouraged him “to be the best you can be” in music. Ever since his mother first encouraged Hosko to pursue a career in music, he has enjoyed doing what makes him happy every day.

According to Muse, Hosko has fully immersed himself in music so much it has become his “lifeblood.”

“I feel a lot of passion when I play,” Hosko said. “I actually cannot take my hands off the saxophone.”

Hosko said he hopes he can play the saxophone inside grand auditoriums again.

Until then, he will continue blasting ballads from downtown State College parking garages.

