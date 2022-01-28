Ever since the invention of film, there have been countless adaptations of plays by William Shakespeare for the screen. Classic plays like “Hamlet” and “Othello” have been brought to life by legendary filmmakers like Laurence Olivier. Joel Coen joins this group with “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Coen’s film is another retelling of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy, “Macbeth.” It tells the story of Macbeth (Denzel Washington), a Scottish general, who is told by three witches (all played by Kathryn Hunter) that he’ll become the next king of Scotland. He returns to Scotland where, at the encouragement of his wife (Frances McDormand), he murders the king of Scotland and takes over the throne. Once he captures the throne, Macbeth and his wife are consumed by guilt and paranoia, which causes Macbeth to become a tyrannical king.

This is Coen’s first film without the involvement of his longtime collaborator and brother, Ethan Coen. The duo created some of the most iconic films of the past 50 years, including “The Big Lebowski,” “Fargo,” “No Country for Old Men” and “Inside Llewyn Davis” to name a few. Joel is able to continue the tradition of excellent films even without the help of his brother.

The look of the film is distinct, stark and stunning.

Cinematographer and longtime Coen brothers collaborator Bruno Delbonnel and production designer Stefan Dechant have created a unique and dreamlike setting.

Joel said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that he wanted the setting of the film to be “closer to a dream” than reality. The sets of the film, like the setting in Macbeth’s castle, are abstract and look more like the set of a play than the set of a film. Joel also stated in the interview that this was an additional intention he had in regards to the look of the film.

The lighting and camerawork of the film are on point as well. The film is shot in black and white in a 4:3 aspect ratio, giving it a claustrophobic and tight box view. The aspect ratio contributes to the feelings of dread and madness that Macbeth and his wife feel as they are swallowed by guilt. Claustrophobia and discomfort define the effect created by the cinematography.

I would be absolutely remiss if I didn’t discuss the performances in the film, but what else can I say about Washington and McDormand — my favorite actress — that hasn’t been said before?

Washington and McDormand brilliantly convey the madness that’s devouring Macbeth and Lady Macbeth following their seize for power. Washington goes above and beyond as he portrays a paranoid king, afraid of who might be suspicious of his actions, while McDormand goes from a person salivating for power to a guilt-stricken wreck.

Hunter’s performance as all three of the witches who tell Macbeth his future might be the best of the film. Hunter, an English theatre veteran, gives one of the best physical performances I’ve seen from an actor on film. She’s able to contort her body into strange positions. Joel said in the Los Angeles Times interview, crew members would “burst into applause” following the shooting of one of her scenes.

Joel has created a fresh and interesting perspective on a centuries-old play with his new film. It looks fantastic, and the performances are phenomenal. Even without the assistance of his brother, Joel is still able to deliver another classic film.

