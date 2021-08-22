Penn State’s Student Programming Association and Movin’ On announced Sunday R&B artist Jeremih will join the first annual LightsUP concert scheduled for 9 p.m. Aug. 28 on the HUB-Robeson Center's lawn.
Jeremih has had a few Top Ten hits including “Birthday Sex” and “Down on Me,” and he released his latest EP “Ready” this year, according to SPA.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. with performances from the Caliente Dance Team, followed by photo booth and airbrush tattoo opportunities for students as well as SPA’s Noontime concert series featuring student musicians at 6 p.m.
LightsUP is a alcohol and substance-free event free of charge to Penn State students, according to SPA.
MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT
It’s time to get the show back on the road at Penn State.