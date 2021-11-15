Jazzman Delfeayo Marsalis to be next guest on 'Meeting the Moment' discussion series

The Center for the Performing Arts announced jazz trombonist and bandleader Delfeayo Marsalis will be the next guest in the 10th webisode of “Meeting the Moment” starting Dec. 6.

The discussion, hosted by Michael Mwenso, will be available to watch for free until Dec. 10, however registration is required.

Marsalis is known for starting the Uptown Jazz Orchestra to celebrate traditional jazz. He created the Uptown Jazz Orchestra Theatre, a nonprofit group that provides educational programming for children. He has also produced several albums for jazz superstars including Branford and Wynton Marsalis and Harry Connick Jr.

Marsalis appeared in a live virtual event with his Uptown Jazz Orchestra as part of the Center for the Performing Arts' “Up Close and Virtual” series in 2020.

“Meeting the Moment” is a part of the Center for the Performing Arts Fierce Urgency Festival, which is committed to sharing Black artists’ stories and celebrating their accomplishments. A grant from the University Park Student Fee Board allows students to attend the program for free.

More information and registration for the event can be found online.

