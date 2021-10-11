The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State announced Monday jazz pianist Christian Sands will perform live at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in Eisenhower Auditorium.

According to a CPA release, Sands previously performed an on-demand streamed concert in February.

Sands' third album "Be Water" with Mack Avenue Music Group was released in 2020, the release said, and a track from the album, "Be Water II," was nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award in the Best Instrumental Composition category.

CPA said tickets for adults cost $38, while tickets for University Park students are $15 and $28 for anyone 18 or younger. The tickets can be purchased here.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Upcoming art exhibits, performances in the State College area this week Penn Staters interested in seeing an art exhibit or live performance this week have a pletho…