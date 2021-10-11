The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State announced Monday jazz pianist Christian Sands will perform live at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in Eisenhower Auditorium.
According to a CPA release, Sands previously performed an on-demand streamed concert in February.
Sands' third album "Be Water" with Mack Avenue Music Group was released in 2020, the release said, and a track from the album, "Be Water II," was nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award in the Best Instrumental Composition category.
CPA said tickets for adults cost $38, while tickets for University Park students are $15 and $28 for anyone 18 or younger. The tickets can be purchased here.
